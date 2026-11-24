One of college football's biggest rivalries returns to Tuscaloosa on Saturday as Alabama and Auburn meet for the 91st Iron Bowl.

- One of college football’s biggest rivalries returns to Tuscaloosa on Saturday as Alabama and Auburn meet for the 91st Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide have won six straight meetings in the series, but the Tigers have a chance to play spoiler on Alabama’s home field.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central at Bryant-Denny Stadium. For Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, the matchup is an opportunity for his first Iron Bowl win. His team has already shown it can win a major rivalry game on the road, having defeated then-No. 1 Georgia earlier this season. Quarterback Byrum Brown has been a key part of the Tigers’ offense, throwing for more than 2,000 yards and rushing for more than 600.

Also read Iron Bowl Receives Updated Game Time, TV Slot Ahead of Auburn's Trip to Alabama

Against Alabama, Golesh said his team must focus on its preparation throughout the week.

“I think we’re understanding who we are better,” Golesh said. “Our ability to focus through the week and our ability to have the best week we’ve had leading up to the game … I think that’s what will give us the confidence to go play really well Saturday night. ” Alabama enters the matchup with College Football Playoff and SEC championship hopes in the balance.

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Head coach Kalen DeBoer said the rivalry carries significance for the team and its fans, along with what the game means for the Crimson Tide’s season.

“It’s extremely important game to our fan base,” DeBoer said. “And obviously, for us, there’s a lot of things. It’s this rivalry in particular, the Iron Bowl, but it’s also this team and our season. And so it’s a culmination of all the work that we’ve put in and the moment that we have in front of us on Saturday.

” Quarterback Keelon Russell has been working through an ankle injury. DeBoer has said Russell is progressing, but his status will be one to watch as the game approaches. Russell has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards and added close to 300 on the ground. The Tide will also face an Auburn defense allowing approximately 3.5 yards per carry.

With both teams looking to limit mistakes, the matchup offers Alabama a chance to keep its postseason hopes alive and Auburn an opportunity to disrupt them. The game also features Wiregrass connections, including Auburn’s Eric Winters and Alvin Henderson and Alabama’s Adam Watford. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!