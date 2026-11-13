Alabama Alcohol Shortages Fuel Privatization Debate Amid Warehouse Transition

Alabama ABC Board blames new warehouse transition for alcohol shortages, sparking renewed legislative calls for privatization by Senator Arthur Orr to improve efficiency and service.

Shoppers in Alabama are facing significant difficulties locating popular alcoholic beverages as state-controlled retailers and wholesale distributors experience widespread supply chain disruptions. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board officially confirmed that product shipments have been interrupted, leading to empty shelves at retail locations across the state.

Supply Chain Disruptions Caused By New Facility

The shortages stem directly from the transition to a newly constructed distribution center located on Montgomery's Congressman Dickinson Drive. This 250,000-square-foot facility represents a massive infrastructure investment valued at nearly $100 million and officially opened its doors this fall.

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ABC Board Administrator Curtis E. Stewart acknowledged that the move to the new warehouse has created operational challenges that have severely disrupted product shipments. The administrative body stated that the transition has resulted in shortages of popular items at both retail and wholesale locations, causing frustration for on-premise customers and retail partners alike.

Stewart emphasized that restoring reliable and timely deliveries remains the immediate priority for the board. He noted that the team is working diligently to address these logistical hurdles and move products through the new facility more efficiently to replenish store inventories as quickly as possible.

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Legislators Push For Market Privatization

These ongoing supply issues have reignited political debates regarding the future structure of Alabama's alcohol industry. Senator Arthur Orr has introduced legislation in the past to privatize the sector, arguing that the government should not compete against the private sector in retail sales.

Orr questioned why the state competes head-to-head with private businesses when selling a controlled substance. He compared the situation to pharmaceuticals, noting that the government does not distribute drugs to compete with pharmacies like Walgreens or CVS. His proposed plan involves winding down state store operations as leases expire and eventually exiting the wholesale distribution business entirely.

The senator pointed to a 2021 bill he sponsored as a precedent for reform. That legislation would have closed all state-run liquor stores by September 30 of that year while creating a private retail license capped at a cost of no more than $750 per year. Orr argued that the private sector can deliver service significantly better than the government sector.

Political Shifts And Future Outlook

Senator Orr noted that Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville has previously mentioned privatization as a viable possibility for the state. Orr expressed hope that the incoming administration would bring renewed energy to removing the state from this competitive space.

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Orr argued that there should be no expected drop in state revenue if alcohol is sold solely by private retailers, assuming consumption levels remain constant. He described the current operations as having unflattering stories regarding distribution efficiency, suggesting that privatization makes fiscal and operational sense.

The ABC Board maintains that the new facility will ultimately provide increased storage capacity and improve distribution efficiency. Stewart expressed confidence that the new infrastructure will position the board to meet the state's needs more effectively well into the future.

Commitment To Long Term Service Improvements

While admitting to current frustrations, the board reiterated its ongoing commitment to strengthening distribution infrastructure. The administrator stated that the new facility is designed to better serve Alabama's retailers, customers, and business partners.

The administrative body apologized for the inconvenience caused by the transition period. They remain confident that the short-term challenges are a necessary step toward building a stronger and more efficient distribution operation for years to come.