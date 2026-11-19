Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall launches public consultation on age-verification standards for the App Store Accountability Act. This move follows a lawsuit by the CCIA regarding privacy risks for minors and parents.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has initiated a formal rule-making process to establish strict age-verification protocols for app store providers. This administrative action is a direct implementation of the newly enacted App Store Accountability Act, which aims to restrict minor access to digital applications without parental consent. The outgoing attorney general issued a comprehensive Request for Information on Thursday to gather public data and expert evidence for these regulations.

Legislative Background and Legal Challenges

The App Store Accountability Act received bipartisan support during the 2026 legislative session and was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey. The legislation mandates that app developers and store platforms verify the age of account holders and secure parental permission before allowing minors to download apps or make in-app purchases. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, requiring immediate preparation by industry stakeholders.

Also read Trump Withdraws FDA Nominee Heidi Overton as Sen. Roger Marshall Emerges as Replacement

Despite the legislative success, the law faces significant opposition from the technology sector. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, commonly known as the CCIA, has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality and safety of the mandate. On Tuesday, Matt Schruers, the chief executive officer of the CCIA, argued that the law creates severe privacy risks for Alabama children and their parents by forcing widespread data collection.

During a press briefing, Schruers compared the required verification methods to discriminatory practices in physical retail spaces. He stated that the industry would not tolerate checking identification at the door of a physical bookstore in the name of protecting minors. This analogy underscores the CCIA's stance that such digital barriers are invasive and unnecessary for public safety. However, legal proceedings have been paused pending the outcome of the rule-making process.

Advertisement

Attorney General Marshall's Strategy for Public Input

Attorney General Steve Marshall emphasized that the primary goal of the legislation is to empower parents with effective digital protection tools. He stated that parents are best equipped to safeguard their children online and that the law is designed to provide them with the necessary resources to fulfill that role. Marshall argued that reasonable and effective age-verification rules must be built upon a foundation of good information and expert testimony.

To achieve this, the Attorney General's office is actively soliciting comments from a wide range of stakeholders. The public input phase invites responses from Alabama parents, children, consumer advocacy groups, privacy advocates, and industry participants. Marshall encouraged individuals with experience or expertise in digital safety to participate in the rule-crafting process to ensure the final regulations are practical and robust.

The Request for Information includes a detailed series of questions aimed at defining the technical and legal standards for the new law. Key topics for public feedback include methods for evaluating existing age-verification technologies, requirements established in other jurisdictions, data retention policies, and strategies to prevent minors from circumventing the verification process. This comprehensive inquiry is intended to shape the final regulatory framework.

Deadline for Compliance and Public Response

Industry participants and the general public must submit their responses to the Attorney General's document by January 8. This deadline allows regulators to review all submitted evidence before finalizing the rules that will govern app stores in the state. The CCIA had previously reached an agreement with the Attorney General's office to delay further legal proceedings pending the adoption of these acceptable age-verification processes.

Advertisement

Once the rules are finalized, app store providers and developers will be legally required to implement the specified verification methods. Failure to comply with the new regulations could result in legal consequences under the App Store Accountability Act. The state expects the new protocols to significantly alter how digital platforms handle user data and minor interactions within their ecosystems. The outcome of this rule-making process will likely influence national debates on digital privacy and child safety regulations.