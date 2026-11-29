Alabama A&M visits defending champion Prairie View A&M for the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game on Dec. 5, aiming to avenge their regular-season loss and claim the conference title.

Alabama A&M University faces a critical championship opportunity on Saturday, December 5, when the Bulldogs travel to Prairie View, Texas, to challenge the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference football champions. The 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors will take place at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field. The match carries immense stakes, as the winner will not only secure the conference title but also earn an automatic bid to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The rivalry context is fierce, with Alabama A&M seeking to avenge a 31-10 regular-season defeat that occurred on November 7, 2026. Prairie View A&M earned the right to host this year's championship game by virtue of that head-to-head victory during the regular season. The Bulldogs, currently ranked number two in the final regular-season poll, entered the season with lower expectations but have significantly exceeded preseason projections to reach this decisive matchup.

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Offensive Statistics and Player Performance

Alabama A&M's offense has been a dominant force, ranking number 10 in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision in scoring offense with 37.3 points per game. They also hold the number 11 spot in total offense, averaging 451.3 yards per game according to official NCAA statistics. The team has demonstrated explosive scoring capabilities, tallying 40 or more points in five distinct games throughout the 2026 season.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV, also known as Quad Brown, has been the primary catalyst for this offensive success. Brown has passed for 2,888 yards and thrown 26 touchdowns this season. His performance was particularly spectacular during a 61-31 victory over Grambling State on October 17, where he completed passes for 417 yards and five touchdowns. In that contest, Alabama A&M overcame a 17-3 deficit to score 44 unanswered points, including 35 in the third quarter, while accumulating 669 total yards of offense.

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Supporting Brown is wide receiver Jaylan Bean, who has recorded 834 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Bean had a standout performance against Grambling State, catching 10 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. However, the Bulldogs also showed resilience when wide receiver Jarel Williams was sidelined. Williams, who had 701 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, missed the November loss to Prairie View A&M due to season-ending shoulder surgery, yet the offense adjusted well in subsequent games.

Running Game and Defensive Adjustments

Running back Kolton Nero has emerged as a crucial component of the Bulldogs' ground attack, particularly in the weeks following the regular-season loss to Prairie View A&M. Nero rushed for 304 yards and six touchdowns over the last two games leading up to the championship. His performance against Mississippi Valley State was notable, where he gained 204 yards on 23 carries for four touchdowns, including runs of 68, 19, 6, and 3 yards.

Against Texas Southern on November 14, Nero recorded 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 35-6 victory. Alabama A&M has maintained a consistent ground game, having rushed for at least one touchdown in nine consecutive games. NFL Network analyst Steve Wyche noted that the Bulldogs are fun to watch offensively, suggesting their unit is more dangerous now than during their earlier meeting with Prairie View A&M.

On the defensive side, linebacker DJ Barber has been a key contributor, recording six tackles and returning a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown in October against Mississippi Valley State. Jeremiah Hudson-Davis also added an interception during that period. The Bulldogs managed to gain 80 yards on 12 carries against Prairie View A&M in the regular season, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt, which indicates that increasing Nero's workload could help control the clock and limit opportunities for Prairie View quarterback Tevin Carter.

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Team Standings and Historical Context

Prairie View A&M enters the championship game with a 7-5 record and a 6-2 conference mark, having defended their title by defeating Jackson State 23-21 in the 2025 championship game. The Panthers are ranked number three in the final regular-season poll, while South Carolina State retained the number one ranking. Alabama A&M comes into the game with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-2 conference record.

The stakes for Prairie View A&M are also high, as they look to retain their status as SWAC champions. It has been nearly a year since the Panthers suffered a heartbreaking four-overtime loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 40-38, in the Celebration Bowl. Coach Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M has expressed respect for Alabama A&M's secondary, acknowledging their effectiveness as he prepares his team for the championship challenge.

Championship Implications and Next Steps

The outcome of the December 5 game will determine the next Southwestern Athletic Conference champion and the team that represents the conference in the College Football Playoff bracket via the Celebration Bowl. Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade remains positive about his team's ability to rebound from their earlier defeat, noting that the team needs to find more energy to compete at the highest level. The Bulldogs' recent offensive surge and balanced attack present a significant challenge for the Panthers' re-energized defense, which underwent mid-season staff changes and benefited from the return of injured players.

As the teams prepare for the high-stakes matchup, all eyes will be on whether Alabama A&M can translate its recent statistical dominance into a championship victory. The Bulldogs' ability to sustain their offensive rhythm and leverage their running game could be the deciding factors against a determined Prairie View A&M squad seeking to defend their home turf and their title.