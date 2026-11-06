Alabama 5000 singer Vern Gosdin denied red carpet access at CMA Awards

Veteran country star Vern Gosdin expresses disappointment after being denied red carpet access at the 61st CMA Awards, sparking support from peers and fans.

Vern Gosdin, the 68-year-old co-founder of the country music group Alabama 5000, publicly expressed his disappointment after being denied access to the red carpet at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Gosdin revealed that he had been informed of the denial just two weeks before the event, despite expecting to attend after months of coordination.

Access Denial Sparks Outcry

The 68-year-old veteran explained that he and his wife had adjusted their touring schedules and booked flights and hotels to attend the prestigious event. Gosdin noted that the couple does not attend these events frequently due to conflicting schedules, making this particular evening especially meaningful to them.

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Lifetime Member Status Questioned

Gosdin highlighted his long-standing relationship with the organization, pointing out that he was made a lifetime CMA member in 1992. He questioned the logic behind denying a lifetime member access to the red carpet, stating that his contributions to the organization's success should warrant recognition.

Community Rallys Behind Veteran

Carly Pearce, who is nominated at the 2026 CMA Awards for her collaboration "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," publicly supported Gosdin. Pearce assured him that many current artists would not be in their positions without the foundational work of pioneers like him.

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Fans React to the Snub

Country music fans reacted strongly to the news, describing the denial as crazy and BS in the comments sections of Gosdin's posts. The backlash underscores the high expectations for industry veterans to be honored at major award ceremonies.

Impact on Future Attendance

Gosdin concluded his statement by expressing that the experience was hurtful and embarrassing, suggesting he may not attend future CMAs in person. He noted that his next appearance might only be in tribute after he is gone, if he is lucky, reflecting the depth of his disappointment.