Alabama 2026 Midterm Election Guide Poll Dates and Voter Resources

Alabama voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the 2026 midterm elections. Check your registration status, find polling locations, and view sample ballots for all 67 counties on the secretary of state's website.

Alabama residents are preparing for the 2026 midterm elections, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Alabama Secretary of State's office has confirmed that sample ballots are currently available for all 67 counties within the state. This comprehensive resource allows voters to review the extensive list of offices and candidates before heading to the polls on Election Day.

Voting Logistics and Registration Steps

Voters can verify their registration status, locate their specific polling places, and track the delivery of their absentee ballots by visiting the Alabama Secretary of State's official website. The state has established clear deadlines for those planning to vote by mail. Monday, Nov. 2 marks the final day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot directly to election officials. For those choosing to return their mail-in ballots via postal service, the envelopes must be received by the election office no later than noon on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Also read 2026 midterm election live updates: What voters need to know in Pa., NJ and Del.

Ballot Offices and Judicial Seats

The ballot for the 2026 midterms includes a wide array of federal and state positions that will shape policy for the next four years. Voters will cast ballots for federal offices including the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Statewide executive positions up for election include the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, and Auditor. Additional state-level roles include the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, as well as various State Senators and State Representatives. Local governance is also at stake, with ballots featuring seats for the Public Service Commission, the State Supreme Court, and numerous district and circuit court judgeships.

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Free Transport and Voting Hours

The nonpartisan Rollin to the Polls Voting Initiative is partnering with local organizations, churches, and volunteers to provide free transportation for voters in several counties. This service is available to residents in Montgomery, Lowndes, Dallas, Macon, Autauga, and Elmore counties. Individuals who require a ride to their polling station on Election Day are encouraged to contact the initiative directly. Voters can call 334-223-4293 or 866-4AL-VOTE to arrange transportation. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, providing a twelve-hour window for in-person voting across the state.

Election Requirements and ID Rules

Strict identification requirements are in place for the 2026 Alabama midterm elections. All voters must present a valid form of photo identification before they are permitted to cast their ballot. This rule applies to both first-time and returning voters at the polls. The Alabama Secretary of State's office advises that election coverage and candidate interviews are available through various news partners for those seeking additional information on the issues and candidates on the ballot. Residents are urged to check their registration status well in advance to ensure their eligibility and avoid any potential issues on Election Day.