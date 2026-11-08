Alaïa Spotlights Sculptural Forms and Portraits in Its Spring 2027 Archetypes Campaign

The French luxury fashion house's latest Archetypes campaign stars Doutzen Kroes and Lina Zhang in a diptych photo spread captured by Drew Vickers.

, Alaïa takes an architectural approach to its collection, revealing sculpted silhouettes for a contemporary audience. Structure and fluidity find a balance throughout the designs, which revisit the brand’s signature design codes.

The collection and campaign spotlights second-skin knitwear that contours the body, with peplum lines that mark the waist and create sculptural volume. Signature tailoring also redraws proportions to refine the silhouettes. Vickers previously photographed the first Archetypes campaign in 2023. For spring 2027, he pairs sculptural forms with close-up portraits of the models in a series of diptychs.

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Black ensembles contrast with vibrant yellows and crips whites. Accessories, from handbags to earrings, also feature, carrying those architectural details throughout the collection. Alaïa introduced its Archetypes series in 2023. Intitially designed under Pieter Mulier, the collections highlighted the label’s sculptural design codes alongside its spring and fall ready-to-wear collections.earlier this year.

His exit was announced in January, and he presented his final collection for the label in March.

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“The studio will ensure continuity in the interim period until a creative organization is confirmed,” the brand said in a statement at the time, which also wished Mulier “every success in his future endeavors; he will always remain part of the Alaïa family. ”“We sincerely thank Pieter for his vision and commitment, writing an important chapter in the ongoing evolution of the maison,” said Myriam Serrano, chief executive officer of Alaïa.

“Over the past five years, Pieter and the exceptional team he led have shaped Alaïa’s creative renewal, honoring its heritage and strengthening the maison’s relevance, confidence and global recognition.

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