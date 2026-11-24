Roker told Page Six how the upcoming nor’easter may impact the beloved Thanksgiving morning program.

Al Roker confirmed to Page Six that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is “going to happen rain or shine” on Thursday — despite “It’s the uncontrollable part, which is, unfortunately, the weather that is up in the air, no pun intended,” Roker, 72, exclusively told us over the phone.

Al Roker told Page Six that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday is “going to happen rain or shine,” despite the nor’easter hitting NYC this week. Roker said “the uncontrollable part” of the parade is “the weather that is up in the air. ”Roker confirmed there are “protocols” in place for the milestone 100th parade, which he’s hosting with “Today” colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

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“The only variable will be really the wind and we’ll see what happens,” he said. “They’ve got protocols to bring the balloons down lower or do whatever. So they’ll figure it out. ” Forecasters are predicting the storm may bring sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph Thursday, which could stop the balloons from being allowed to float down Midtown, according to The Post.

“They’ve got protocols to bring the balloons down lower or do whatever. So they’ll figure it out,” he said. But Roker insisted he’s “not worried” about how the event will be handled.

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“The folks at Macy’s and NBC are such pros and have been doing this and just do such a great job,” he said. Roker has been hosting the parade since 1995, though he missed the 2022 telecast due to health issues. After more than 30 years, Roker told us the gig hasn’t gotten old.

“You never lose your excitement for it. Listen, it’s a three-and-a-half-hour live broadcast, so that’s the great unknown, but that’s the exciting thing, too,” he said.

“It’s not like we’re exactly novices when it comes to doing live television. But the thing about this is, that it is nothing but pure joy. And when you do something like that … it’s like the train leaves the station and you just hang on for the ride and enjoy it. ”Roker also said he’s “very fortunate” to have become a staple of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The greatest honor is people coming up to you and saying, ‘You have been part of my Thanksgiving for as long as I can remember,'” the news anchor shared. “This parade is one of these moments that everybody comes together. There’s nobody that says, ‘Oh, I don’t like the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

'”Roker said “the greatest honor” of the parade is when people tell him he’s a staple of their Thanksgivings. Roker is especially excited to lead the coverage with Guthrie and Kotb — dubbing them “the dream team. ” “I just adore both of them,” he told us.

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“The ‘Today’ show is kind of like America’s holiday family because we do this and then we slingshot right into the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. ” “Then, Hoda and I and Craig do the Rose Parade,” Roker added.

“So we’ve got the holidays covered. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Al Roker told Page Six that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday is"going to happen rain or shine," despite the nor'easter hitting NYC this week.

Roker said"the uncontrollable part" of the parade is"the weather that is up in the air.

"Roker has been hosting the parade since 1995, though he missed the 2022 telecast due to health issues. Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty ImagesRoker said"the greatest honor" of the parade is when people tell him he's a staple of their Thanksgivings.