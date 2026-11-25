The main power generator at Dr. Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City stopped working, halting vital medical services due to fuel and spare parts shortages.

Dr. Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi Specialized Hospital for Children in Gaza City faced a critical power outage on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, when its main electrical generator ceased operations. The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed that this mechanical failure immediately disrupted several essential medical services within the facility, threatening patient care for vulnerable children and civilians in the area.

Generator Breakdown and Repair Challenges

The health ministry stated that engineering teams are currently attempting to restart the generator under extremely difficult conditions. The repair efforts are being hindered by a severe lack of necessary resources, including fuel and spare parts required for maintenance. These logistical constraints are slowing down the restoration of power, which is vital for keeping life-saving equipment operational.

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Local and United Nations institutions have repeatedly issued warnings about the risks posed by chronic shortages of fuel, generator lubricants, and spare parts. These shortages are attributed to Israeli restrictions on the entry of these supplies into the Gaza Strip. Such restrictions have previously caused multiple generators, which serve as a major source of electricity in the enclave, to malfunction or shut down entirely.

Systemic Infrastructure Collapse in Gaza

The situation at Al-Rantisi Hospital reflects a broader collapse of infrastructure in the territory. Gaza's only power plant has remained out of service since Israel launched its military offensive on the Palestinian territory in October 2023. This prolonged lack of centralized electricity has forced hospitals and other critical facilities to rely heavily on individual generators that are increasingly prone to failure.

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A rights group reported that nearly a year into the ceasefire agreement, which officially took effect on October 10, 2025, Gaza still lacks fully functioning hospitals. The health sector continues to face severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies. These shortages persist despite the ceasefire, due to Israel's continued blockade and restrictions on aid deliveries into the enclave.

Impact on Civilian Population and Future Outlook

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified significantly since the war began on October 8, 2023. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 others, with the majority of casualties being women and children. Approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, complicating all recovery and medical efforts.

As engineering teams continue their work with limited means, the immediate future for patients at Al-Rantisi Hospital remains uncertain. The hospital serves as a critical hub for pediatric care in Gaza City, and its partial shutdown exacerbates the already dire health situation for tens of thousands of displaced families. The restoration of stable power depends on the removal of barriers to fuel and parts, which remain a point of contention in the ongoing humanitarian negotiations.