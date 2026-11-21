Federal agencies warn Al Qaeda may target US and Israeli interests using Flydubai tactics. DHS and TSA issue alerts before the busiest travel week of the year.

Federal agencies are issuing urgent warnings regarding potential terrorist threats from Al Qaeda targeting perceived United States, Israeli, and Jewish interests. These alerts are specifically linked to aviation security concerns following the September incident involving a Flydubai flight. The Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration have distributed detailed reports to airline industry counterparts to heighten awareness during this critical period.

Al Qaeda Encourages Aviation Hijackings

Al Qaeda supporters have released multiple messages praising the attempted hijacking of a commercial jetliner. These communications explicitly encourage similar attacks against perceived US, Israeli, and Jewish interests worldwide. The group's messaging reiterates longstanding narratives that urge supporters to exploit aviation access and evade security measures using commercial aircraft.

Also read Security officials warn the US aviation industry of recent calls for attack by Al Qaeda

The intelligence reports obtained by news outlets indicate that supporters view the Flydubai incident as a model for bypassing airport security. Messages from the group have urged followers to emulate this specific attack vector. This strategic focus highlights the persistent concern that terrorist organizations are looking for vulnerabilities in global air travel systems.

Behavioral Indicators for Security Personnel

In response to these threats, federal agencies have provided guidance on behavioral indicators that may signal planning for an attack. Security personnel and airline staff are advised to look for individuals asking for detailed information about security procedures without a valid business reason. Such inquiries are flagged as potential red flags for those attempting to gather operational intelligence.

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Other suspicious behaviors include passengers exhibiting a strong desire to handle specific items of luggage. Law enforcement sources have also identified the unexplained loss of airline radios, badges, and uniforms as significant warning signs. These specific details are being disseminated to help frontline staff identify and report potential threats before they escalate.

Context of the September Flight Incident

The current warnings are directly connected to the September 30 incident involving a Flydubai plane flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Hamam al-Hammami, a 29-year-old Omani national, allegedly struck co-pilot Smit Machchhar with a crash axe. Machchhar suffered a compound depressed skull fracture but managed to open the cockpit door despite his severe injuries.

Passengers and crew members subsequently wrestled with the attacker to regain control of the aircraft. The plane plummeted 14,000 feet in just 29 seconds before two reserve pilots guided it to an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia. The UAE prosecutor stated that al-Hammami acted alone with the intention of causing maximum casualties.

Impact on Thanksgiving Travel and Aviation

These alerts arrive just before Thanksgiving, which is routinely the busiest and most chaotic travel week in the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration recently enacted the second national ground stop since September 11, highlighting ongoing vulnerabilities in air traffic management. Cyberattacks and outages have affected major industries almost daily since that time, adding another layer of complexity to travel logistics.

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While al-Hammami admitted to acting alone, authorities emphasize that sharing this intelligence is standard practice. A law enforcement source confirmed there are no credible immediate threats as of now. However, the heightened alert status serves as a precautionary measure to ensure safety during peak travel periods and potential attempts to exploit perceived weaknesses in security protocols.