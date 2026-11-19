Lionsgate releases the final trailer for the Al Pacino-led thriller depicting a CIA, FBI, and Mafia conspiracy to prevent Fidel Castro's 1960s UN speech. See cast details and release info.

Lionsgate has officially released the final trailer for an upcoming cinematic thriller that transports audiences back to 1960s New York City. The film centers on a high-stakes geopolitical crisis where multiple powerful entities unite with a singular, dangerous objective: to prevent Cuban leader Fidel Castro from delivering a speech at the United Nations. This tense narrative promises to expose the shadowy intersections of American intelligence, law enforcement, and organized crime during a volatile period in Cold War history.

CIA and Mafia Operation Against Castro

The core mechanism of the plot revolves around a coordinated effort by the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Mafia to thwart Castro's visit. Director Eif Rivera guides the audience through this complex web of surveillance and manipulation, with a screenplay crafted by Thomas V. DeGrezia and Leon Hendrix III based on earlier work by Colin Bateman. Producers Brad Feinstein and Christina Weiss Lurie oversee the production, while Curtis Jackson and DJ Khaled serve as executive producers, adding significant industry weight to the project.

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The narrative tension escalates as Fidel Castro, portrayed by Diego Boneta, arrives in New York under the invitation of Malcolm X and checks into Harlem's historic Hotel Theresa. From the moment of his arrival, the hotel becomes a focal point for espionage. The film details how various factions operate in the shadows, creating a claustrophobic atmosphere where every conversation and movement is monitored. The storyline highlights the dangerous alliances formed between disparate groups who share a common enemy but likely have conflicting long-term agendas regarding the Cuban leader.

Al Pacino Leads Surveillance Cast

Al Pacino stars as Robert Maheu, a seasoned CIA operative who is tasked with monitoring the Cuban leader. Maheu recruits a young translator, played by Xolo Maridueña, to serve as his on-the-ground asset within the hotel. This recruitment scene establishes the power dynamic and the gravity of the situation, as Maheu attempts to reassure his nervous recruit while simultaneously issuing direct orders. The interaction underscores the desperation and urgency of the operation to gather real-time intelligence on Castro's movements.

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In a pivotal moment captured in the trailer, Maheu tells the translator to act as his eyes, ears, and hands inside the hotel. He explicitly describes Fidel Castro as a direct threat to American democracy, justifying the intrusive surveillance and the broader conspiracy. This dialogue provides context for the characters' actions, framing the assassination plot not just as a political maneuver, but as a defensive measure in the eyes of the American operatives involved. The supporting cast, including KiKi Layne, Alexander Ludwig, Ron Livingston, and Nicole Beharie, adds depth to the ensemble, portraying the various players whose fates are intertwined with this historic event.

Upcoming Release and Critical Reception

Lionsgate is positioning this film as a major theatrical debut, leveraging the star power of Al Pacino and the historical intrigue of the subject matter. The release of the final trailer serves as a strategic marketing push to generate anticipation among thriller enthusiasts and history buffs alike. By highlighting the involvement of known entities like the CIA and the Mafia, the studio aims to attract audiences interested in political dramas and espionage stories. The film's detailed production design and star-studded lineup suggest a high-budget production intended to compete in the current theatrical landscape.

As the movie approaches its release date, industry observers are watching to see how it will fare against other upcoming releases. The combination of a compelling historical setting, intense character dynamics, and a star-led cast provides a strong foundation for critical engagement. Audiences will soon have the opportunity to experience the full story of the conspiracy against Fidel Castro, from the planning stages in New York to the ultimate outcome of the assassination attempt. The film promises to deliver a gripping account of a pivotal moment in 1960s geopolitical history.