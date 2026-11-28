Al-Nassr host Al-Hazem in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League,with Ange Postecoglou fielding Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix in attaCk after a recent defeat.

Al-Nassr Look to Bounce Back

Al-Nassr face hosts Al-Hazem on Saturday, 28 November 2026, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League . Head coach Ange Postecoglou has named his starting line-up for the fixture, which is aimed at restoring the momentum the Riyadh side lost in recent weeks. The Australian coach is looking for his team to regain their balance and return to wiNning ways in a league race that's becoming increasingly tight.

Postecoglou has opted for an attacking approach from the first whistle. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the front line, with Sadio Mane and Joao Felix positioned either side of the Portuguese forward. the selection suggests the coach wants to settle the contest early and leave no room for another setback, as his side seeks to avoid the kind of slip that has put pressure on the squad heading into the middle stage of the campaign.

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Title Race and Recent Form

Al-Nassr go into the match third in the table with 28 points from 12 games. They sit three points behind league leaders Al-Qadsiah, so the margin at the top remains narrow. A win would keep the team within striking distance of the summit,while anything less could allow the gap to widen before the competition reaches its more demanding phase.

The team arrives at the fixture after a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli in a rescheduled ninth-round match. That result ended a winning run and created an immediate task for Postecoglou, who must stabilise the squad before the title race intensifies. the loss has raised questions about consistency, and the response against Al-Hazem is widely seen as an early test of how the team recovers from a difficult upshot.

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Opponents and Match Details

Al-Hazem occupy 15th place with 10 points,which places them near the bottom of the standings. On paper, the gap in quality and league position between the two teams is considerable. The hosts are expected to rely on home advantage and the support of thier own fans in an attempt to take something from a match against one of the leading title contenders.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:15pm Mecca period, which is 2:15pm in Cairo. The outcome will be closely watched by supporters and analysts alike, as it will indicate how Al-Nassr respond to their last defeat and whether the attacking trio of Ronaldo, Mane and Felix can combine to produce a result that puts the season back on track. Victory would provide a significant boost, while a dropped point could intensify scrutiny on the team as the league race moves into its decisive stages.