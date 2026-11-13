Al Michaels honored his late NBC colleague Dan Hicks during the Thursday Night Football broadcast as the sports world mourned the sudden death of the veteran broadcaster, who is survived by his wife Hannah Storm and three daughters.

Al Michaels delivered a heart-wrenching on-air tribute to his former NBC colleague Dan Hicks during the Thursday Night Football broadcast on Prime Video, pausing and briefly choking up as he remembered the longtime broadcaster who died suddenly.

Michaels was calling the Washington Commanders victory over the New York Giants when he honored Hicks, his voice cracking slightly as he spoke about the profound loss. The sports broadcasting business was shocked to learn of the passing of Dan Hicks, Michaels began on air. Dan joined NBC Sports in 1992, providing captions to so many iconic moments in golf, tennis, and Notre Dame football.

Also read Dan Hicks, NBC Sports Golf Icon, Dies at 64

Dan Hicks Iconic Sports Broadcast Career Highlights

Rowdy Gaines turned the calling of swimming in multiple Olympics into an art form alongside him. Hicks was known for his work broadcasting major sports events, including the 2008 U.S. Open where Tiger Woods sank a putt to force a playoff. He also called the Team USA stunning comeback in the 4x100 swimming relay at the Summer Olympics in Beijing. He was genial, he was compassionate, great company, had a world-class sense of humor.

On this very rough day for so many of us we send... That is the point where Michaels began to choke up on air. It was not him bursting out in tears, but rather him pausing for a beat. His voice cracked just slightly as his compassion and sympathy for the family left behind were obviously on his mind.

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The last part of the message, where Michaels realized the tragedy of the death leaves a family broken by the loss, was moving and sad. It was Michaels at his best in years. The fact Michaels somehow recovered and finished the tribute was professionalism at its height. The audience felt his pain and the pain of the family left behind and saw the recovery in real time.

Al Michaels Tributes Widow Hannah Storm Statement

Michaels, who worked Sunday Night Football broadcasts for NBC before shifting to Amazon, celebrated his 82nd birthday on Thursday. It is possible, perhaps even likely, that as he was delivering those sad words about Dan Hicks and his family, Al Michaels had a moment where he realized his own mortality. Hicks left behind his wife Hannah Storm and three daughters. Storm, a SportsCenter anchor, announced Hicks death Thursday in a statement posted to social media.

She wrote that their family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Hicks. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father of our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable. Dan was truly one of a kind, and quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around, Storm wrote.

When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered. The message from Michaels marked one of the many tributes that poured in from around the sports world. Hicks was a beloved figure in sports broadcasting, known for his versatility and warmth.

He often partnered with Rowdy Gaines for swimming coverage. His career spanned decades and touched many lives. The Thursday Night Football broadcast was his usual adept and seasoned self, delivering the play-by-play of the game that actually kept our attention because it was entertaining. Sometimes, home run hitters blast the baseball out of the park even when they are past their prime.

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Al Michaels did exactly that on the Thursday Night Football telecast on Prime. His tribute to Dan Hicks was a memorable moment that showcased his professionalism and humanity. Michaels and Hicks both had long careers at NBC Sports. Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and became a familiar voice for sports fans.

Sports Community Mourns Loss Of Dan Hicks

His sudden passing shocked the sports world, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from colleagues and fans alike. The sports broadcasting community mourned the loss of a talented and cherished broadcaster.

In addition to his work at NBC, Hicks was remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. He was described as genial, compassionate, and great company. His colleagues and friends shared stories and memories of his impact on their lives. The tributes continued throughout the day as news of his death spread.

Hicks was a devoted family man, married to Hannah Storm for over 30 years, and a loving father to their three daughters. Jayden Daniels threw three touchdowns as the Commanders rallied past the Giants on Thursday night. The game was the backdrop for Michaels emotional tribute. The event underscored the emotional and unpredictable nature of the sports world.

Dan Hicks Legacy Remembered By Colleagues Friends

The sudden death of Dan Hicks shocked the sports broadcasting community and beyond. His legacy as a broadcaster and as a person will be remembered by those who knew him and those who watched him. The tributes from Al Michaels and others highlighted the impact he had on the industry. Hicks was a cherished friend, colleague, and family man.

His loss is immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed. NBCs Mike Tirico was also reported to have mourned the death of his longtime colleague, and was sidelined by a health issue ahead of the Bears versus Buccaneers game on Sunday Night Football.