‘Al Hayba’ Star Taim Hassan To Play Syrian Whistleblower Farid al-Madhhan In Neon-Backed ‘Caesar’ Biopic

Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer Says Company Caught Out By Drop In Streamer Demand: “We Didn’t See That Contraction Coming” David Lean Doc Narrated By Cate Blanchett Sells To Spain, France, Germany, Australia Ahead Of UK Release, about military officer Farid Al-Madhhan who risked his life to expose torture and human-rights abuses in prisons under Bashar Al Assad’s reign as president.

At the same time, Ameer Fakher Eldin has been unveiled as the director on the drama.

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The Ukraine-born, Germany-based Syrian Lebanese filmmaker is known for films includingHasan has a big following across the Middle East and North Africa where he has built a career in Syrian, Lebanese and Egyptian productions, with notable recent roles including Jabal in hit organized crime dramaSteven Paul Talks Up Federal Film & TV Tax Credit: "It's Going To Be Good For The World" - Industry Days DohaCandle Media's Kevin Mayer Says Company Caught Out By Drop In Streamer Demand: "We Didn't See That Contraction Coming" The signings were announced at a press conference at the Film Committee at Media City Qatar’s second Industry Days Doha, taking place within the framework of theis not simply a story of suffering.

It is not just the story of a photographer or someone who took pictures. It is a story about humanity. It is a story about confronting challenges. Above all, it is an ethical story.

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That is what we have worked to communicate,” said Al-Madhlan.

“This was never intended to be simply a forensic or documentary exercise. It is a human story – the story of people who had lives, families and experiences, but whose lives unfortunately ended in inhumane circumstances.

” The project was first announced at the first edition of the event in 2025, with the Film Committee revealing it had acquired the life rights to al-Madhhan’s story and was partnering with, Kuwait’s Sard Media Group and Doha-based Katara Studios on the planned feature with Neon on board as a distributor. ’s civil war, which began in 2011, with an estimated 60,000 people believed to have died from torture in detention centers .

Al-Madhhan was the Head of the Forensic Evidence Department of the Military Police in Damascus before fleeing Syria in 2014 with more than 54,000 images for the human rights abuses taking place in the country’s prisons. He spent three years smuggling evidence out via hidden memory cards inside his clothes and loaves of bread.

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Fearing for his life, he hid behind the pseudonym of Caesar for more, only to unveil his true identity last year in the wake of Al Assad’s ousting in December 2024. The images he gathered were used to raise awareness around the brutality of the Al-Assad regime. His evidence also informed the bipartisan 2019 Caesar Act in the U.S., introducing sanctions targeting Al-Assad and his collaborators.

“This project carries a tremendous responsibility,” said Hasan. “It is about the collective conscience of a nation and the individual experiences of people in Syria. I would particularly like to thank the team for approaching the story with such bravery and respect. ” We will tackle this project with the utmost care and sensitivity, working closely with my partners, Michael and everyone contributing to its success.

As much as we want to portray the many different dimensions of Caesar’s story, we also want to show the beauty of Syria and the bravery of its people. We want to portray the real Syria.signings are among a raft of announcements made by the Film Committee across the Industry Days, running from November 19 to 21 within the framework of the Doha Film Festival. Hasan received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening night of the festival. ‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow