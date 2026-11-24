Former Vice President Al Gore will purchase the Carthage Courier from the Lake family, which has owned the paper for 50 years. The sale price was not disclosed and the deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Former Vice President Al Gore is buying his hometown newspaper, the Carthage Courier. The weekly paper, founded in 1913, announced that the family of Hershel and Geraldine Lake plans to sell it to Gore, with ownership formally transferring in the coming weeks.

The price of the paper was not disclosed. The Lake family has owned the publication for 50 years, having bought it in 1976. Under their ownership, the Courier earned dozens of Tennessee Press Association awards for community-focused news. The Courier published its first edition on July 3, 1913, founded by Jere Gardenhire.

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It has served Carthage and Smith County for more than a century. The current owners said the sale will be finalized in the coming weeks. Gore said in a statement, I am so grateful to the Lake family for their decades of leadership in supporting independent news here in Smith County.

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Having spent my early years as a military reporter in Vietnam and later at the Tennessean, I am a firm believer that a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community. Gore added that when his hometown paper came up for sale, I saw an opportunity to help preserve the Courier as an independent voice for Carthage and Smith County.

I look forward to supporting the Carthage Courier team, many of whom have served this community for decades, as they continue to provide vital information and serve this community for generations to come. Before serving as vice president under President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 2001, Gore was a journalist. He first served in the Army during the Vietnam War, then worked at The Tennessean newspaper from 1971 to 1976.

Gore Political Career Background And Media Ventures

He subsequently ran for his father's former congressional seat, which began his political career. Gore previously was co-owner of Current TV, the cable channel that initially specialized in user-generated content and later switched to news programming and a lineup of progressive hosts. The channel was sold to Al Jazeera Media in 2013. According to the Courier, publisher Scott Winfree will move to a part-time role due to health issues after a 40-year tenure.

Advertising director Roger Wells will step into the role of publisher. Under Gore, the paper's staff will be retained, the outlet said. The sale drew comment from a group called the Tennessee Local News Project, according to The Tennessean. Much of the national conversation about local news is about decline.

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Tennessee Local News Reinvestment And Community Value

In Tennessee, we are seeing reinvestment, the group said. People who know their communities are choosing to own the local newspaper because they understand its value. Readers want to know what is happening in their schools, courthouses and city halls, and in the lives of their neighbors, the group added. They cannot get that news anywhere else.

The Courier continues to provide that coverage for Carthage and Smith County. The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the publication. Today, the Carthage Courier announces the family of Hershel and Geraldine Lake plan to sell the newspaper to Carthage resident Al Gore, the publication wrote. The agreement will be finalized and ownership will formally transfer to Mr. Gore in the coming weeks.

Gore, a Carthage resident, touted his love of the press in announcing his purchase. His statement emphasized the importance of independent local journalism and his personal connection to the community. The Courier said the current staff would be retained as the transition moves forward.