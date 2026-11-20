Former Vice President Al Gore said supporters of climate action 'keep quiet' about their support for fear of backlash amid dwindling polling on the issue.

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Former Vice President Al Gore suggested that climate change supporters ‘keep quiet’ about their real beliefs to avoid retaliation amid dwindling polling..

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" She noted that while climate change was a major factor during the Obama and Biden administrations, the issue was hardly a factor in Democratic campaigns for the 2026 midterm elections. "And I guess, quite frankly, are you worried that Americans and leaders just don't care as much as they did 20 years ago? " 20 YEARS LATER, AL GORE AND HIS DIRECTOR DEFEND THEIR CONTROVERSIAL CLIMATE MOVIE 'AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH'"Oh, I think they do," Gore responded.

"There‘s a political version of what they call the business world 'greenhushing. ' It’s different from 'greenwashing. ' Greenhushing is when people continue to do the right thing, but they keep quiet about it, lest the evil Eye of Sauron focus on them. And I think that’s going to change in the wake of this election.

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" Gore made the comments after several polls showed that climate change ranked near or at the bottom of voters' concerns leading up to the November election. Last month, aranked climate change last among eleven issues leading up to the midterms, with only 29% of voters considering it"extremely important" and 17% considering it"very important.

"Still, Gore maintained that the scientists interviewed in his film were"dead on" in their predictions and told CNN that he believes humanity can still respond to the climate crisis. "When the underbrush of argumentation is cleared away and the central choice is revealed as a choice between what's right and what's wrong, then because of how we were created, I believe the outcome becomes foreordained. And I think we're very close to that point now," Gore said.

During the interview, Gore also said he's seen"tremendous momentum" in the right direction regarding climate change since 2006, with only a few instances in the wrong direction. , Democratic strategist and pollster Doug Schoen agreed with Gore that climate change is still a major issue within the party and will continue to be one in 2028.

"Climate change will be a defining issue in the 2028 Democratic primary for president," Schoen said. "And the 20th anniversary of the film 'An Inconvenient Truth' simply underscores the continuing resonance of the climate issue with Democratic activists. " Democratic strategist Doug Schoen agreed with former Vice President Al Gore that climate change was still a major political issue.

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Longtime Democratic consultant Julian Epstein disagreed, telling Fox News Digital,"If Democrats try to moralize, shame, virtue signal, they will again lose the public on this. If Democrats propose an austerity plan that goes after carbon, raises prices and does little to develop meaningful alternatives, they will also lose the public.

"Polls have consistently shown that 95% of working-class voters are not for the green agenda if it means higher energy prices," he continued. "What we need is an ‘all of the above’ strategy on energy that keeps prices down while developing as many alternative sources as possible. " Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.