Former Vice President Al Gore, who started his career as a journalist, is returning to the industry as a newspaper owner in his Tennessee town

Former Vice President Al Gore, who started his career as a journalist, is returning to the industry as a newspaper owner in his Tennessee town The Lake family, which has run the weekly paper for five decades, said on Tuesday that the sale to the former vice president would be completed in the coming weeks.

The Courier serves Smith County in central Tennessee, a community of roughly 20,000 residents about 55 miles east of Gore, who began his career as a journalist, framed the purchase as a way to keep an independent local voice alive in Carthage and Smith County at a time when the news industry is struggling with newspaper closures and growing news deserts.and later at the Tennessean, I am a firm believer that a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community," Gore said in a statement. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Also read Tennessee newspaper says its new owner will be a local resident: Al Gore, the former vice president

It also remains unclear how hands-on Gore, who is 78, will be with the paper's operations. Neither his office nor the outlet answered questions on Tuesday or provided additional details. The Courier's announcement made no mention of Gore's political career, instead presenting him as a local man buying his small town's paper to keep it locally owned. Gore's journalism background came before his political one.

He spent six months as a military reporter in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He then returned to Tennessee, where he worked for a few years as an investigative reporter at The Tennessean before running forPresident George W. Bus poses with Gore after the former vice president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 A Democrat, Gore represented Tennessee in both chambers of Congress and served as President Bill Clinton's vice president from 1993 to 2001.

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The Courier's website notes that the paper covered the early political pursuits of Gore's father, Albert Gore Sr., who represented the state in the U.S. House and Senate.

's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, said Carthage residents may have “some healthy skepticism” about a politician owning the paper. “But I would be surprised if the Carthage Courier becomes a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party,” he said. Franklin wondered whether the former vice president might write a column, and whether the publication would remain narrowly focused on local news. Gore is far from the first politician to buy or own a newspaper.

Throughout the 1900s, several senators, governors and even a U.S. president, Warren Harding, had local papers in their business portfolios. More recently, consumer advocate