Al Gore is buying the Carthage Courier, his hometown Tennessee newspaper, as the Lake family ends 50 years of ownership and all current staff are retained.

President of blue-collar coalition demanding higher pay, calls 'sub-minimum wage' a 'direct legacy of slavery'Dax Shepard brands college an 'elaborate racket,' predicts tradesmen will get 'last laugh' 'The View' host says Hillary Clinton has 'never been wrong about anything,' touts response to Nvidia story Vanity Fair writer ignites firestorm fretting 'accountability journalism' failed to take down Jensen HuangBilly Bob Thornton urges viewers to learn the real history behind Thanksgiving on Fox Nation's 'The Mayflower''The View' host Ana Navarro says talk of Democrats running a 'White man' in 2028 'p---es me off'El-Sayed says he'll work with 'a--hole' Ted Cruz if he has to get things doneMS NOW host threatens to eject ‘tech bro’ guest during Jensen Huang debate, warns 'The door's right there!

'Trump defends Jensen Huang's credibility, Nvidia's future after board reinstated CEO, says 'sex sells'Decades of Bigfoot records go publicBill Maher tells Piers Morgan that late-night comedy appears 'dead'Jewish content creator unimpressed with Bowen Yang’s apology for using antisemitic slurSunny Hostin touts Hillary Clinton's reaction to Nvidia news, says she's 'never been wrong'Bruce Pearl On The SEC Sending A Strong Message To LSU | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichBruce Pearl On Kentucky Lacking Physicality And Toughness | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichPaul Finebaum LOSES IT On Indiana & Curt Cignetti Over CFP Rankings | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichIs the MAHA Movement DEAD?

Also read Tennessee Fined for Fans Hurling Mustard and Golf Balls at Lane Kiffin

The Food Babe Vani Hari Doesn’t Think So… | Tomi Lahren is Fearless Food Babe: Bread That Doesn’t Break Down on Your Shelves Won’t Break Down in Your Stomach | Tomi Lahren is FearlessThe Carthage Courier announced Monday that the family of Hershel and Geraldine Lake will be handing the paper's ownership to Gore, and that an agreement and ownership transfer will be finalized in the coming weeks. 20 YEARS LATER, AL GORE AND HIS DIRECTOR DEFEND THEIR CONTROVERSIAL CLIMATE MOVIE 'AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH'"I’m so grateful to the Lake family for their decades of leadership in supporting independent news here in Smith County," Gore said in a statement.

"Having spent my early years as a military reporter in Vietnam and later at the Tennessean, I am a firm believer that a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community. When my hometown paper came up for sale, I saw an opportunity to help preserve the Courier as an independent voice for Carthage and Smith County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" "I look forward to supporting the Carthage Courier team, many of whom have served this community for decades, as they continue to provide vital information and serve this community for generations to come," he added. The Lake family put the Courier up for sale this fall after 50 years of operating the 113-year-old paper. Geraldine Lake died on Nov. 1 at 84.

The Courier also announced that its longtime publisher, Scott Winfree, will transition into a part-time role, citing health issues, and that newspaper advertising director Roger Wells will step in as the Courier's new publisher going forward. The paper assured readers that publication will continue during the ownership transition and that all current staff will be retained. This isn't Gore's first foray into media.

The former VP previously launched Current TV in 2005, which featured programs hosted by various media and political figures including Keith Olbermann,CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.