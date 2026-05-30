Al-Fated abuse survivor tempers expectations ahead of meeting with UK Prime Minister

A survivor of Mohamed Al-Fayed's alleged sexual misconduct, Pelham Spong, expressed cautious optimism before meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, noting gratitude for the promised meeting but emphasizing that survivors seek concrete action. Al-Fayed, who died in 2023, faces over 400 allegations dating back to 1977. The meeting, organized by parliamentary groups, will include around 250 survivors online. Spong highlighted the historical inaction by authorities and politicians, referencing the recent IOPC investigation into police handling of claims. Meanwhile, Harrods reportedly offered six-figure settlements to victims contingent on psychiatric assessments.

A Mohamed Al-Fayed survivor has 'tempered' her expectations ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister - as the Harrods predator faces more than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct .

Pelham Spong, who alleges the Egyptian businessman assaulted her, said she was grateful Sir Keir Starmer was 'finally delivering on a promise' to meet victims, but insists that campaigners want to see action. Harrods tycoon Al-Fayed, who died aged 94 in 2023, has had more than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 1977 brought against him, spanning decades up to 2014.

Earlier this month, a probe was launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into five current and former Metropolitan Police officers for potential misconduct over their handling of Al-Fayed sex abuse claims. It follows the revelation that 21 women came forward to the police with claims about the Harrods boss - but he was never charged.

Ms Spong, who is from South Carolina, said sex abuse survivors have always been the 'victims of the whims of politicians' and will 'temper' her expectations ahead of meeting the Prime Minister. She also said it was 'a shame' that Jess Phillips left the Government but claimed the departure might have helped 'spark' the meeting taking place. Ms Phillips served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls from July 2024 to May 2026.

Billionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed , who died in 2023, has had more than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to 1977 brought against him Pelham Spong said she was grateful the Prime Minister was 'finally delivering on a promise' to meet victims She quit in protest of Sir Keir's leadership, and was replaced by Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, who said in February she had asked Sir Keir to meet victims, which he agreed to.

Ms Spong, who is from South Carolina, said: 'Survivors have always been the victims of the whims of politicians and the changes in politics, and I think the more that are invested in our cause, whether or not they're still in positions of power or coming into positions of power, is only going to be helpful.

'I think it's a shame that Jess Phillips left, but clearly that departure may have sparked this commitment to this meeting. 'We've been waiting a long time. We will be campaigning for justice after some of the politicians that are currently supporting us are no longer in office.

'This work will continue regardless of who is in Parliament or these different positions of power. ' The meeting, Ms Spong said, will be led by Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain and Labour MP Dave Robertson, co-chairs of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Survivors of Al Fayed. The Survivors Trust and Ms Fleet will also be present, and around 250 survivors are expected to join the meeting online.

And despite being 'grateful' for the opportunity to meet Sir Keir, Ms Spong said all 'politicians talk the talk'. Harrods' Knightsbridge store. Egyptian tycoon Al Fayed had business interests including the Hotel Ritz Paris and Fulham Football Club She said: 'The last time he was in hot water, he made an apology to the Epstein victims.

'It's very easy to make a promise to look into something, and then do the opposite. 'Although we are very grateful for this opportunity, we understand that this is the first time something like this has ever happened, and I do believe that there is potential here that there could be a difference made. 'I want to temper my expectations with the fact that everybody has their own interests in standing with a group of survivors.

'We're just grateful that we're getting this opportunity. ' Last year, Harrods was proposing potential six-figure payouts to settle claims from alleged sexual abuse victims of Al-Fayed if they underwent a psychiatric assessment. MPL Legal, a law firm representing the luxury store, told potential claimants they could be offered between £110,000 and £200,000.

According to a document seen by Sky News, those alleging sexual abuse by al Fayed - now deemed as one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders - could be owed 'general damages limited to compensation for sexual assault of up to £110,000', with 'aggravated damages up to £15,000.

' Al-Fayed is now widely regarded as one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders In September 2024, a BBC documentary revealed the extent of Al-Fayed's abuse - triggering a Met Police investigation into 40 new allegations against him and others since the documentary aired. Scotland Yard confirmed the new allegations related to 40 alleged victims and were in addition to claims police were aware of before the BBC's investigation and documentary.

Prior to the media coverage, 21 allegations were made against Al-Fayed which resulted in crimes being recorded relating to 21 different women from the period 2005 to 2023. The Met has since widened its investigation to consider associates who may have assisted and facilitated the abuse - meaning criminal charges could still happen even though the direct perpetrators have died.

Survivors group Justice for Harrods Survivors says it has 'credible evidence' to show the abuse allegedly perpetrated at Harrods and the billionaire's properties 'was not limited to Mr al Fayed himself'. Al-Fayed was described by lawyers representing the victims as a predator on the scale of Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Among his victims is the daughter of England footballer Paul Gascoigne, who in 2024 discussed the moment she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the billionaire.

Bianca Gascoigne, 37, said she was groomed and sexually assaulted by Al-Fayed when working as a teenager at Harrods. She said Al-Fayed would grope her and force her to kiss him during their weekly meetings, before turning up at her apartment. Whilst there, he allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was just 16.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mohamed Al-Fayed Sexual Misconduct Pelham Spong Keir Starmer Harrods

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Documentary Emmys: HBO’s ‘Prime Minister’ Lands Top Prize; Nat Geo and Netflix Lead Winners ListDocumentary Emmys 2026 Winners List: HBO's 'Prime Minister' lands top prize, while Nat Geo and Netflix lead all outlets with six wins each.

Read more »

‘Prime Minister’ Takes Top Prize at 2026 News & Documentary EmmysThe documentary winners were handed out at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Thursday night, where Michael Ian Black hosted.

Read more »

Hungary's New Prime Minister Secures EU Funds After Rapid ReformsHungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar has secured 16.4 billion euros in EU funds after enacting rapid reforms to roll back democratic backsliding, officials said Friday. The release of the funds was a signal of Brussels' embrace of the new government in Budapest after the 16-year tenure of Viktor Orbán, who was allied with Russia and antagonized the EU.

Read more »

Gemma Collins Earns More Than Prime MinisterGemma Collins, a former TOWIE star, has claimed that she earns more money than Prime Minister Keir Starmer. She has built a net worth of £3M to £4M through her own fashion and fragrance businesses, paid social media endorsements, and prominent reality TV and media appearances.

Read more »