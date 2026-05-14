Al Carns, a former Special Forces officer with a record-breaking ascent of Mount Everest, intends to parachute into Downing Street as Britain's next Prime Minister. Carns, who served with distinction in Afghanistan and earned a Military Cross for gallantry, has faced criticism from veterans and the public for his selection of Labour over the Conservatives and his handling of the Troubles Bill. Despite his controversial background, Carns remains a divisive figure among veterans and the public, with his constituents' support for his leadership bid being a key factor in his bid for the Prime Minister's office.

A former Special Forces officer with a record-breaking ascent of Mount Everest and a controversial rise to power, Al Carns , intends to parachute into Downing Street as Britain's next Prime Minister .

Carns, who served with distinction in Afghanistan and earned a Military Cross for gallantry, has faced criticism from veterans and the public for his selection of Labour over the Conservatives and his handling of the Troubles Bill. Despite his controversial background, Carns remains a divisive figure among veterans and the public, with his constituents' support for his leadership bid being a key factor in his bid for the Prime Minister's office





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Al Carns Special Forces Officer Downing Street Prime Minister Conservative Labour Troubles Bill Mount Everest Afghanistan Military Cross Veterans Conspicuous Gallantry Cross Special Boat Service Royal Marines Haji Wakil Helmand Province Taliban British Special Forces Johnny Mercer Conservative Veterans Minister Allegations High Court Inquiry

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Al Carns, a former Special Forces officer with a controversial rise to power, intends to parachute into Downing Street as Britain's next Prime Minister.Al Carns, a former Special Forces officer with a record-breaking ascent of Mount Everest, intends to parachute into Downing Street as Britain's next Prime Minister. Carns, who served with distinction in Afghanistan and earned a Military Cross for gallantry, has faced criticism from veterans and the public for his selection of Labour over the Conservatives and his handling of the Troubles Bill. Despite his controversial background, Carns remains a divisive figure among veterans and the public, with his constituents' support for his leadership bid being a key factor in his bid for the Prime Minister's office.

Read more »