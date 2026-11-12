Al-Awda Olive Tree Exhibition Opens at COP31 in Antalya Highlighting Gaza Devastation

The Al-Awda olive tree exhibition opens at COP31 in Antalya, showcasing 63 photographs that document the environmental and humanitarian destruction in Gaza, organized by Memur-Sen and ILC.

The " Al-Awda: The Hope of Return - The Story of the Olive Tree" exhibition has officially opened at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye. This cultural event runs from November 9 to November 20 in the Green Zone Congress Center foyer, presenting a stark visual narrative of the ongoing crisis. The display is organized by the Turkish Confederation of Civil Servant Unions ( Memur-Sen) and the International Labour Confederation ( ILC).

Exhibition Details and Visual Documentation

The collection features sixty-three professional photographs captured by Anadolu Agency photojournalists who have operated within Gaza. Alongside these images, the showcase includes artistic contributions from Palestinian painters and graphic artists. These visual elements are designed to document both the humanitarian suffering and the environmental damage inflicted upon the region.

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Visitors encounter interactive installations that guide them from the memory of Gaza's once vibrant streets to the current reality of widespread destruction. Personal testimonies recorded among the rubble accompany the imagery, providing emotional context to the statistical data presented. The display also features everyday objects brought directly from Palestine, serving as silent witnesses to lives that have been violently interrupted by the conflict.

Olive Tree Symbolism and Historical Context

At the center of the exhibition stands a damaged yet resilient olive tree, which serves as the primary symbol of Palestinian attachment to their homeland. Ali Yalcin, Chairman of Memur-Sen and President of the ILC, emphasized that the olive tree represents far more than vegetation. He stated that it embodies a family's past, a father's hard work, a mother's labor, and a child's future.

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The exhibition highlights the deep cultural significance of the olive tree in Palestine. Yalcin urged attendees to view the tree with their hearts, noting that it is not just a plant but a representation of enduring hope. Through this symbolism, the display aims to convey peace, solidarity, and the promise of life despite the devastation.

Statistical Evidence of Environmental and Infrastructure Damage

The organizers present hard data on explosive munitions, carbon emissions, and agricultural losses to quantify the scale of the destruction. According to the exhibition figures, the explosive force of munitions dropped on Gaza is equivalent to approximately thirteen times the force of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. This comparison underscores the immense power and density of the weaponry used in the conflict.

Carbon emissions generated during the first sixty days of the war exceeded the annual emissions of twenty countries. Agricultural destruction is another critical focus, with data indicating that the number of olive trees in Gaza has plummeted from approximately two million before the attacks to just one hundred fifty thousand. This loss represents a significant eradication of long-term agricultural heritage.

Infrastructure Collapse and Cultural Heritage Loss

The structural integrity of Gaza has been severely compromised, with approximately eighty-one percent of structures damaged. This damage has resulted in more than sixty-one million tonnes of rubble littering the landscape. Furthermore, ninety-seven percent of agricultural land is reported to be unusable, and forty-five of Gaza's fifty-four water facilities are no longer operational.

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Cultural heritage sites have also suffered catastrophic losses. Two hundred and eight of three hundred twenty-five historical and cultural sites have been reported destroyed. The exhibition demonstrates that the attacks have affected not only buildings but also the soil, water resources, air quality, and historical legacy of the region.

Displacement and Visitor Interaction

A map of Palestine constructed from keys represents the plight of displaced Palestinian families. Many families forced to leave in 1948 kept their house keys, believing they would return, and passed them down through generations. This installation highlights the enduring hope for return despite decades of displacement and the recent intensification of the crisis.

At the exit of the exhibition, an interactive installation allows visitors to submit digital messages of hope and solidarity for Gaza and humanity. This feature provides a concluding space for reflection and engagement, inviting the international community to acknowledge the suffering and express support for the people of Palestine.