AKYA torpedo test marks major step in Turkey's push for naval self-reliance

Turkey's indigenous AKYA torpedo sinks a retired warship in a live-fire test, marking a key naval milestone.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reports that it has successfully tested the nation’s first domestically-produced heavyweight torpedo, the AKYA. Launched from the Preveze-class submarine TCG Sakarya, the torpedo acquired, tracked, and hit its target, reportedly breaking the target ship in two.

According to reports, the test was part of the Republic’s Denizkurdu II exercise held in the Eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. During the exercise, the TCG Sokullu Mehmet Paşa was deliberately sunk as part of a SINKEX . Such exercises are critical for evaluating the real-world performance of weapons like torpedoes, as only so much can be learned from computer modelling.

Actual sinking exercises provide valuable data on structural damage, flooding, shock effects, and sinking behaviour. , the AKYA is an impressive piece of kit, at least on paper. It has a diameter of 21 inches , has a reported range of 27 nautical miles , and can travel at a speed of around 45 knots . The electrically-propelled torpedo is guided using a combination of active and passive sonar, and can also track targets using wake homing.

This latter capability, as the name suggests, enables the torpedo to follow the disturbance made by a ship as it moves through water. The advantage is that it’s much harder to decoy than a torpedo, simply chasing engine noise. The torpedo doesn’t care where the ship is now; it just follows where the ship has been. The torpedo also features autonomous or fiber-optic guidance capabilities.

The latter enables the submarine to update target information, refine the attack profile, and improve accuracy throughout the engagement. In modern submarines, such systems collect sonar information, track targets, and calculate firing solutions. It also manages the guidance process for wire-guided weapons and integrates navigation and tactical displays. Previously, Turkish submarines relied heavily on foreign systems, but with MÜREN, Turkey is fast becoming less reliant on third parties for critical operations of this nature.

Taken together, both these tests show that Turkey is making concerted efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers for military hardware. Historically, the nation relied heavily on German and American combat systems and weapons, but is increasingly replacing critical components with domestically developed alternatives. For military planners, that can be as important as the weapon itself because it reduces vulnerability to export restrictions, sanctions, spare-part shortages, or political disagreements.

Christopher graduated from Cardiff University in 2004 with a Masters Degree in Geology. Since then, he has worked exclusively within the Built Environment, Occupational Health and Safety and Environmental Consultancy industries. He is a qualified and accredited Energy Consultant, Green Deal Assessor and Practitioner member of IEMA. Chris’s main interests range from Science and Engineering, Military and Ancient History to Politics and Philosophy.





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