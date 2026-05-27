Akron Police still searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at park

Akron Police posted new photos of the man accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the leg last week.

AKRON , Ohio - Akron Police posted new photos of the man accused of shooting a 60-year-old man in the leg last week. According to a release from Akron Police , on May 21 at around 5:17 p.m., officers responded to Hardesty Park for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man near the park pavilion with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Officers applied a tourniquet, and paramedics took him to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old man told police that the suspect was yelling, cursing and causing a disturbance near the pavilion. When he went up to the suspect and told him to stop, the suspect brandished a gun and shot him in the leg.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray or dark colored shoes, with tattoos on both legs. Akron Police said if you see the suspect, consider him armed and dangerous and do not approach him. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Akron Police Detective A. Hacimuezzin or Detective Sgt. G. Moenich at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

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