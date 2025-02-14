Akron Police Chaplain Hosts 'Bridging the Gap' Event for Community Dialogue

Akron Police Chaplain Michael Murphy is organizing a unique event called 'Bridging the Gap' to promote understanding and healing between law enforcement and the community. The event will feature a private luncheon with Black law enforcement professionals and community leaders, followed by a public panel discussion.

Akron Police Chaplain Michael Murphy is hosting an event this Sunday called 'Bridging the Gap' with the aim of fostering perspective, healing, and understanding between law enforcement and the community. Murphy emphasized that the event will go beyond mere conversation, focusing on actionable solutions. Unlike previous community gatherings, Murphy and 'Bridging the Gap' organizer Victor McDowell are taking a unique approach.

They are inviting Black law enforcement professionals from across Northeast Ohio to a private luncheon with community leaders and organizations. 'I know there's a shared experience regardless of the position that we hold because the color of our skin doesn't change because of the jobs that we have, but that also plays into how we engage with our employment as well as how we serve our communities,' said Victor McDowell Jr., the Cleveland Chapter President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Participating in Sunday's discussion will be prominent figures like Michael Irby, President of 100 Black Men of Akron, and his mentees. 'One thing that creates a problem for a lot of our (people), not just our youth but some of our people in our community, is that they hear a lot of things from other people but not getting the true facts about things, and so this gives them an opportunity to hear from some people who actually can give them some substance on some of the things that are going on,' Irby said. The dialogue will culminate in a collective discussion, followed by the application of the gathered knowledge during a free and public community panel discussion immediately after the luncheon. 'It’s an exchange. We’re going to learn from them and they’re going to learn from us, and then we’re going to take that and have a broader discussion with the community, and like I said I’m hoping that’s going to bring some understanding and some healing,' said Murphy. The community panel discussion is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. and is projected to last until 5 p.m.





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POLICE-COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT DIVERSITY BLACK LAW ENFORCEMENT HEALING UNDERSTANDING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Akron police shot Jazmir Tucker 3 times, according to autopsy reportCourtney is a digital producer at News 5. She loves all things Cleveland and is a huge sports fan.

Read more »

15-year-old fatally shot by Akron police had 3 gunshot wounds, medical examiner saysJazmir Tucker was fatally shot by Akron police on Nov. 28, 2024.

Read more »

Akron police shooting underscores privacy, technology concerns with bodycamsBody cameras have become critical in law enforcement, providing police and community members with footage of crucial interactions. But the devices have become a flashpoint of controversy in recent months.

Read more »

Akron Police Officer's 92 MPH Speed Revealed in Highland Square CrashAn Akron police officer was traveling as fast as 92 miles per hour before crashing into parked cars in the Highland Square neighborhood, officials revealed. The incident, which occurred in October, involved two officers responding to a burglary call. While the officer's speed was a major factor in the crash, the city of Akron is refusing to compensate the owner of a totaled car due to immunity granted to police officers on duty.

Read more »

Over 100 Car Break-Ins Plague University of Akron AreaA wave of car break-ins has swept through the University of Akron campus and surrounding neighborhoods, prompting a joint investigation by the University of Akron Police Department (UAPD) and the Akron Police Department. Over 100 vehicles have been targeted, with valuable items stolen and concerns raised about missing firearms.

Read more »

ESA Launches iicon: A New Event Bridging the Gap Between Gaming and Other IndustriesThe Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is moving beyond the traditional E3 format with a new event called iicon, designed to connect the gaming world with industries like film, music, health care, and education.

Read more »