Akron Mother Pleads for Answers as Son's Murder Case Remains Unsolved

The DeGrate family seeks justice for Keion DeGrate, a 21-year-old student killed in a senseless shooting at Akron's Patterson Park. The reward for information leading to the killer's arrest has been increased to $11,500.

The murder of 21-year-old Keion DeGrate has left his mother, Zebulun DeGrate, grappling with unbearable grief. Keion was shot and killed while walking in Patterson Park in Akron , Ohio , on December 8, 2024. This senseless tragedy occurred in broad daylight, a stark reminder that no place is truly safe from violence. Zebulun, in an emotional interview, described the devastating impact of her son's loss, emphasizing the feeling of her world being irrevocably altered.

The family is desperate for answers and justice. With every passing Sunday, the pain intensifies as Zebulun counts the days since Keion's life was cut short.Keion, a sophomore at Central State University, was home for the holidays when he was gunned down. He had been a regular visitor to this park, playing sports as a child. Now, it is a place of mourning and reminders of his tragic fate. Zebulun vividly recalls hearing the gunshots from her home, a sound that instantly shattered their sense of security. The family is left wondering why anyone would want to harm Keion, who was described as a kind and peaceful individual. His mother spoke of his love for animals, music, and his sharp intellect. He was a graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School, where he excelled in both academics and athletics.Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Keion's killer. The DeGrate family has also added an additional $6,500, bringing the total reward to $11,500. Zebulun, in her plea for justice, highlights the importance of holding those responsible accountable. Captain Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department echoed her sentiments, urging anyone with information to come forward. He emphasized the gravity of the situation and the need for closure for the grieving family. The investigation continues, and the hope is that someone will come forward with the crucial information needed to bring Keion's killer to justice





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Unsolved Case Reward Akron Ohio Patterson Park Keion Degrate Zebulun Degrate Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Working Mother Struggles with Focus and Partner's Resistance to a 'Mother Figure'A working mother grapples with the difficulties of returning to work after maternity leave, finding it hard to focus due to constant thoughts about her baby. She expresses guilt over her inability to fully engage in her job while also wanting to be present for her child. Meanwhile, Harriette Cole addresses a reader's question about a partner who resists the idea of his girlfriend being a 'mother figure' to his daughters. Cole emphasizes the importance of open communication and emotional maturity in these situations, highlighting the potential for fractured family dynamics if such issues are not addressed.

Read more »

Akron Man Seeks Help Finding Person Responsible for Emotional Support Cat's DeathMario Mercado is asking for help finding the person responsible for the death of his emotional support cat, Hazle. Hazle slipped out of a bathroom window over the holidays and was later found frozen in a cat carrier on the ice.

Read more »

Postal Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint in AkronAn unknown suspect robbed a postal carrier in Akron, Ohio, at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. The suspect threatened the postal worker with a weapon and demanded his property before fleeing the scene. Police are investigating the incident and seeking information about the suspect.

Read more »

Akron Canton Regional Foodbank sets record for food distribution and visitorsReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Read more »

Life-size animatronic dinosaurs coming to Akron this summerThe DinoTrek exhibit at the Akron Zoo will feature 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit runs from May 10 through Sept. 14.

Read more »

Akron Elementary School on Lockdown Amid Reported ICE PresenceForest Hill CLC in Akron, Ohio was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the area. While no ICE agents entered the school, the precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff. This incident has sparked concerns within the community, particularly among families with refugee and immigrant backgrounds.

Read more »