A 29-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison after admitting to raping and sexually abusing a child for years while the victim was under 13, authorities said Monday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 29-year-old Akron man has been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison after admitting to raping and sexually abusing a child for years while the victim was under 13, authorities said Monday.

Johnathan Patrick pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child under the age of 13, a first-degree felony. Details about when the abuse began, how long it continued and the child’s relationship to Patrick were not released in order to protect the victim’s identity. Patrick was also classified as a Tier III sex offender, the most serious sex offender designation in Ohio.

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The status requires him to register his address with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life if he is ever released from prison.

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“I want to commend this child for the courage it took to come forward and share what he has endured. Every child deserves to grow up feeling safe and protected, free from abuse and fear. I will continue fighting to protect the children of Summit County and hold those who prey on them accountable,” Kolkovich said in a statement.