Akron Councilman: 'After I saw your story, it was necessary for me to speak'

For three years, Councilman Johnnie Hannah said he fought to keep Absolut Lounge closed. Now, Hannah is calling on city and state leaders to take action.

AKRON, Ohio — Councilman Johnnie Hannah feels the deadly shooting last month at Akron’s Absolut Lounge wouldn’t have happened if he said his concerns were heard years ago.

“Someone took this young man’s life. Someone knowingly tried to and they achieved killing him. But this today, we would like to see that Absolut Lounge does not open again,” said Hannah. WATCH: WFT: CONCERNS WITH ABSOLUT LOUNGE RELATED LINK: Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Akron's Absolut Lounge For three years, Hannah said he fought to keep Absolut Lounge closed.

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“When I fought against them opening and giving those liquor license to Absolut, it was a negative response,” said Hannah. Now, Hannah is calling on city and state leaders to take action as police continue to investigate the deadly shooting that left one man dead and another man injured last month at the Akron bar.

“After I saw your story, then it was necessary for me to get in the community and speak out about this tragedy in our neighborhood,” said Hannah. In a statement to News 5 on October 29, Akron Spokesperson Stephanie Marsh said the following: “Mayor and Council as a whole passed an ordinance objecting to the liquor permit for this establishment back in 2024. I’ve attached that here. There was a hearing set before the Division of Liquor Control.

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The applicant had tremendous support in the neighborhood and at the hearing, and the Division of Liquor Control ultimately ruled in his favor. ” Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Commerce defended their decision to overrule the objection by sharing the following information with us on October 30: “In 2024, the Division received an objection to the permit for Absolut Lounge in Akron from Akron City Council.

Regarding concerns raised by Councilman Johnnie Hannah specifically, in the objection hearing process the Division is required to rule on the evidence and testimony presented on behalf of Akron City Council as a whole. At the objection hearing, Councilman Hannah was the sole witness called on behalf of the city council.

The Division found that the Akron City Council was unable to present sufficient evidence to show that the applicant was unfit to engage in the retail sale of alcoholic beverages or that the issuance of the permit would adversely impact the peace, sobriety, and good order of the community. The Division overruled the objection.

Akron City Council did not appeal the matter to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the Division continued to process the application, which was issued in September 2024. ” But, it appears things have now changed after News 5 recently saw a public notice that was posted on November 10, which now bans the Akron bar from making any retail sales.

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“They don’t seem to act unless there’s a fatality at these bars, so hopefully that this bar will not be reopened on South Street,” said Hannah. Beyond city and state leaders, News 5 also reached out to Akron Police to request the bar’s calls for service, and since February 2025, there hasn’t been anything major except for reports of multiple fights, welfare checks and noise complaints.

“I knew it was just a matter of time. I knew it was just a matter of time before something happened,” said Hannah. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.