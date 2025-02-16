Akron Apartment Building Collapses, Displacing 60 Residents

An apartment building in Akron, Ohio, partially collapsed on Sunday, leading to the displacement of 60 residents. The building, located at 1431 S. Main Street, was recommended for condemnation by the Summit County Division of Building Standards following the collapse. The city of Akron issued an evacuation order on Thursday, and the RTA provided temporary shelter for residents in need.

An apartment building in Akron , Ohio , partially collapsed on Sunday, displacing 60 residents. The incident occurred at 1431 S. Main Street, prompting the Summit County Division of Building Standards to recommend the building's condemnation on Monday. The city of Akron issued an evacuation order on Thursday, working with the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) to provide temporary shelter for residents who lacked alternative housing arrangements.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter, located at 111 East Voris St., will be open from 7 pm to 8 am from Friday, February 14th, through Tuesday, February 18th. Volunteers are needed to assist at the shelter.





