Akon & Ne-Yo Discuss Polyamorous Relationships on TV Show & Radio

Akon and Ne-Yo share their views on non-traditional relationships and how they navigate challenges and communication within them.

Polyamory is a natural behavior for men, says Akon, speaking on his TV show 'We Need to Talk'. He believes rules limit the practice when committed, adding that single folks face no such restrictions.

Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, clarifies that having more wives than the Senegalese president is simply an act of entertainment. Ne-Yo also discusses his polyamorous relationships with three women, sharing rules, communication and transparency regarding their arrangements. Both artists address societal criticism of such lifestyle choices and the benefits they believe monogamy has for women





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Polyamorous Relationships Artists Communication Rules Transparency Benefits Criticism

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