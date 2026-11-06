Akashi: Mayumi Yoshida's Directorial Debut Opens in Vancouver on November 13, 2026

Akashi, Mayumi Yoshida's directorial debut, opens theatrically at VIFF Centre in Vancouver on November 13, 2026, after winning five Whistler awards.

Akashi, the directorial debut of actor Mayumi Yoshida, will begin its theatrical run on November 13, 2026, with screenings at the VIFF Centre in Vancouver. The film stars Yoshida alongside Hiro Kanagawa, known for his role in Shogun, and it premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival before collecting awards across numerous festivals.

After its Vancouver opening, the film will travel to Toronto and other cities through its North American distributor, KinoSmith. The story is a family drama built around a multigenerational love story, and its early festival success has positioned it as a notable debut for Yoshida behind the camera.

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Akashi Tells a Multigenerational Love Story Across Two Timelines

Akashi follows a multigenerational love story told across parallel timelines. Yoshida plays Kana, a struggling artist in Vancouver who returns to Tokyo for her grandmother's funeral.

While reflecting on a secret that only she and her grandmother shared, Kana unexpectedly reconnects with an old love, Hiro. The second storyline is set in the past and traces her grandfather's decades-long secret affair.

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Throughout the film, Kana confronts hidden family truths and begins to navigate the complexities of love, sacrifice, and the choices that shape a life between desire and duty. The narrative moves between her present-day search for answers and the past events that shaped her family.

The Akashi trailer opens with Kana being welcomed by her family in Japan, who repeatedly remind her that she looks foreign to them. As she struggles to reconnect with her relatives, she learns of her grandmother's passing.

In the trailer, Kana later reconnects with Hiro, only to discover that he is now divorced. The trailer then shifts to a memory of her grandmother, who reveals that she knew about her husband's infidelity. While most of the trailer is in black and white, the final moments are shown in color, revealing the various characters who have left a mark on Kana.

Cast, Crew and Festival Awards Behind Akashi

Akashi features Mayumi Yoshida and Hiro Kanagawa in its lead roles. The supporting cast includes Hana Kino, Ryo Tajima, Chieko Matsubara, Kunio Murai, Shun Sugata, Bun Kimura, Sayaka Kunisada, and Jess McLeod.

Tyler Hagan and Nach Dudsdeemaytha produce the film. Executive producers include Julie Waters, Evan Dyal, Mallory Schwartz, Kathleen Hepburn, and Justin Ambrosino, while Hiroko Oda of Flag Inc. serves as executive in charge of production in Japan.

Akashi was produced by Musubi Arts and Experimental Forest Films in association with Watermark Media. Shooting took place on location in Vancouver and Tokyo.

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Yoshida previously appeared as the Crown Princess in The Man in the High Castle and has starred in Send the Rain and The Mother. She also has voice acting roles in various video games and served as an associate producer on the Apple TV+ series Sunny.

At the Whistler Film Festival, Akashi won five awards, including the coveted Borsos prize for Best Canadian Feature. The film's festival run has therefore already produced recognition from both the Vancouver and Whistler events.

Akashi Release Dates and Distribution Plans Ahead

Akashi opens theatrically on November 13, 2026, at the VIFF Centre in Vancouver. After that opening, KinoSmith will bring the film to Toronto and other cities.

In Japan, Rabbit House distributes the film. Canoe Film handles international markets outside Japan and Canada, which means audiences in those regions will access the film through that company's distribution arrangements.

The two shooting locations, Vancouver and Tokyo, also mirror the film's storyline, in which Kana moves between her life in Canada and her family roots in Japan. Viewers in both cities will therefore encounter a film shaped directly by the places where it was made.