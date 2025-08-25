Akane-banashi Anime Gets Confirmed for 2026 Debut

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga *Akane-banashi* is getting its anime adaptation, set to premiere in 2026. Updates on the project will be revealed at Jump Festa 2026.

The next major franchise jumping out of the pages of Shueisha ’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is getting its anime debut, and updates for the now-in-the-works anime will be coming sooner than you think. Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue's *Akane-banashi*, since it made its debut back in 2022, has been steadily introducing readers to the art of rakugo. Now it’s about to introduce a whole new world of fans to the art as it gets ready for its own anime adaptation coming next year.

But while there wasn't much new to show about the coming project considering it was just announced to be in the works a couple of weeks ago, it was confirmed that new information about the anime will be coming as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event coming later this December along with other big announcements from the magazine’s various franchises. This event is Shueisha’s biggest of the year overall as they not only share updates about their ongoing manga releases, but it’s also where many of their anime projects share significant updates about their futures. With the *Akane-banashi* anime preparing to release sometime next year, this will also be the perfect time to showcase more of the project in works such as members of the voice cast or potentially more promotional images. Maybe even a fuller trailer is possible too depending on when in 2026 the anime will actually premiere.The *Akane-banashi* anime is being produced by studio ZEXCS. Yu Harima will be serving as assistant director, and Kii Tanaka will be providing character designs and serve as chief animation director. Michihiro Tsuchiya will be overseeing the scripts for the new anime, Kikuhiko Hayashiya will be supervising its rakugo, and Akio Izutsu will be composing the music. The first additions to the voice cast have yet to be announced. *Akane-banashi* has been a relatively quiet hit within Shonen Jump. While it definitely has its fans thanks to the strength of the lead character (and even recently came off a three year timeskip with its latest arc), *Akane-banashi* is likely going to gain a lot more attention from the world with a successful anime adaptation. It’s story about rakugo is built with sound and visuals in mind, so it’s going to be interesting to see it all come to life in that way. As such, the story description for the anime reads, “‘With only your voice and body—master the art.’ Akane Osaki, captivated since childhood by the magical performances of her father, Shinta Arakawa, witnesses a shocking incident during his decisive performance for promotion to shin’uchi (master rank). Six years later, now a high school student, she sets her sights on becoming a shin’uchi herself—pushing forward in the highly competitive world of rakugo. A passionate and authentic rakugo drama begins now!





