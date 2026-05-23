Ajay Mitchell Injury Update and Thunder's Injury Report for Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference. The Thunder earned an win on the road against the Spurs on Friday night. Jalen Williams, the Thunder's No. 2 scoring option, is day-to-day with hamstring tightness. Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein has dealt with soleus strains throughout the season. Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder's second-year guard and postseason breakout player, was ruled out with a right soleus strain. The series will continue to be an every other day war of attrition until it wraps up.

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference. The Thunder earned an win on the road against the Spurs on Friday night. This not only accomplished the Thunder's goal of stealing back home-court advantage but ensured that the Bricktown Ballers got the two wins in a row needed to potentially win the series after falling in Game 1.

Oklahoma City has the chance to capture a 3-1 series lead if it can beat the Spurs for what would be an eye-popping third straight time, with the latter two on the road, an impressive feat in itself made even more challenging by the Thunder's injury report. In Game 3, the Oklahoma City Thunder were forced to play without their No. 2 scoring option, Jalen Williams, who is day-to-day after suffering another hamstring issue.

The Santa Clara product is still on the Oklahoma City Thunder's injury report as questionable, leading into Sunday's Game 4 with the same hamstring soreness designation. Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein has dealt with soleus strains throughout the season. The first right soleus strain he suffered held Hartenstein out six games (From Nov. 28-Dec. 12).

While Mitchell has not been jaw-dropping in this Western Conference Finals bout as he was during the Thunder's second round series, missing the minutes he can soak up and his ball handling will be tough for Oklahoma City's quest to knock off San Antonio. The Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in Game 4 before the series returns to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

This Western Conference Finals will continue to be an every other day war of attrition until it wraps up. Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network





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Ajay Mitchell Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Hamstring Injury Soleus Strain Game 4 Game 5

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