Florence Odudu says watching her daughter AJ Odudu being called aggressive on I'm A Celebrity was a living hell. Loose Women star Judi Love and others have also backed AJ in the row.

AJ Odudu's mother Florence has hit back at Mariella Frostrup, saying the broadcaster's comments left her daughter in tears during a race row on I'm A Celebrity on Sunday night. Florence, 58, spoke to the Daily Mail from her terraced home in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The row erupted during a dispute over camp cooking duties, in which Mariella described AJ, 38, as aggressive and dramatic. Some critics said the choice of language perpetuated racial stereotypes about black women, and the criticism has added a wider debate to the programme.

Also read 'I'm A Celebrity's AJ Odudu Gets Support From 'BBUK' Co-Host Will Best & More Stars Amid Microaggressions On ITV Reality Series

Florence Odudu Says Watching the Row Was a Living Hell

Florence Odudu said watching her daughter being accused of being aggressive and dramatic was a living hell for her as a mother. She said she knew AJ was upset and described the word aggressive as triggering.

Florence said she was confident AJ would be alright, describing her daughter as strong and a survivor. She also said that she and her family are survivors and Africans, linking AJ's resilience to their shared heritage.

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Speaking from her home in Blackburn, Florence added that she had been watching the show and was very, very proud of AJ. She said AJ had done well throughout her time in the jungle.

Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha Join the Race Row Debate

Loose Women co-star Judi Love has also waded into the race row, sharing her thoughts in an Instagram video. Judi, 46, said that for black women this is a lived experience in most spaces.

Judi said she had almost not posted about the row because it is exhausting. She listed workplaces, shops and schools as places where black women are often labelled with words such as aggressive and dramatic when describing how they have acted.

Judi said the most hurtful part was that AJ had been patient and calm, and that calm behaviour was not aggressive. She also said what hurt her was AJ apologising to Mariella, which she believed was an attempt to pacify the situation and avoid retaliation that could bring further labels.

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Judi said what made her emotional was AJ calmly asking people not to call her aggressive, and that the remark was doubled down on. Her fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha praised Judi's post, calling her an eloquent and purposeful advocate and saying that opening the dialogue is important.

AJ Odudu's Team Thanks Fans for Their Support

AJ's social media team, who are managing her accounts while she is in the jungle, have thanked fans for their kind words and support. They posted an Instagram Story on Monday saying they knew AJ would really appreciate it.

AJ had broken down in tears during Sunday's episode, saying that being called aggressive, especially someone like her, is a triggering word. The row has since drawn wider attention to how the language used about black women in reality television is received.

Judi later explained that she did not want to discuss the issue any further because she has been triggered. She said she was protecting her mental health and her peace, and she prayed for AJ to have peace in her heart and mind.