Fans predict AJ Odudu will return to I'm A Celebrity camp with Leigh Francis after being eliminated in the launch show head-to-head trial against Claire Sweeney.

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity 2026 are expressing strong conviction that AJ Odudu will return to the jungle camp despite being eliminated during the Monday night launch show broadcast. The Big Brother presenter faced a head-to-head elimination trial against Claire Sweeney on the opening episode, resulting in her departure before she officially entered the camp environment. Social media users on the platform X have speculated about a potential narrative twist, suggesting that Odudu and fellow rumored latecomer Leigh Francis, known as Keith Lemon, will make a subsequent appearance together.

Launch Show Elimination Mechanism Explained

The elimination process began when the celebrity contestants were divided into two distinct groups for the inaugural challenges of the series. The first group, comprising Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney, gathered at a remote airfield for their initial task. The second group included football legend Wayne Rooney, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper.

Also read I'm A Celebrity Elimination: Claire Sweeney Quits Before Camp

The airfield group participated in a high-stakes truck challenge where they had to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck as it moved down the runway. Claire Sweeney lost this specific challenge, placing her in the direct elimination match. Meanwhile, the second group undertook a drinking challenge involving a revolting concoction known as a Prawn Star Martini, which consisted of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls. Wayne Rooney handled the task with ease, while Chloe Burrows struggled alongside him, though they successfully met the other celebrities later by skydiving from a helicopter onto the Gold Coast beach.

Fan Predictions and Competing Narrative Views

The immediate aftermath of the drinking challenge saw AJ Odudu finish in last place, triggering a Fearsome Face Off against Claire Sweeney. With no time to change into camp attire, both stars sat on thrones in their stylish outfits, their heads locked in clear helmets filled with jungle critters. They were required to answer general knowledge questions while dealing with the unsettling environment. Claire Sweeney emerged victorious in the quiz, allowing her to return to camp, while AJ Odudu appeared gutted as hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced her exit.

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Despite the clear elimination, a significant portion of the audience believes this is merely a setup for a second twist. X users have posted comments such as "Surely there is a twist," and "Whoever gets eliminated will be the other late entrant with Leigh Francis." The consensus among these viewers is that producers often use early eliminations to generate buzz or to pair stars with newly arriving celebrities. Many hope that the departure was theatrical and that Odudu will reappear later in the series alongside the anticipated arrival of Keith Lemon.

Star Lineup Details and Immediate Next Steps

The launch episode highlighted the diverse lineup of celebrities entering the Australian jungle. Wayne Rooney, aged 41 and estimated to be worth £200 million, is noted as the highest-paid campmate and a football icon who won five league titles. Joanna Page, aged 49 and worth £3 million, is recognized for her role in Gavin and Stacey and winning Taskmaster. Other notable entrants include Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper.

Looking ahead, the schedule for the immediate future has been confirmed by the hosts. Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows are set to take on the first official trial in Tuesday night's episode. This upcoming challenge is described as an eating contest, promising to continue the high-stakes drama that characterized the launch. The combination of viewer speculation regarding AJ Odudu's return and the immediate focus on Rooney and Burrows ensures that the narrative momentum remains strong for the start of the 2026 series.