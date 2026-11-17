Fans predict AJ Odudu returns to camp after early elimination alongside Leigh Francis. See why viewers believe a second twist is coming for the ITV star.

Viewers of the popular television program I'm A Celeb are expressing strong conviction that AJ Odudu will eventually return to the jungle camp despite being eliminated during the very first episode on Monday night. The Big Brother presenter was sent home immediately after losing a high-stakes, critter-filled elimination trial against fellow contestant Claire Sweeney. Many fans believe this early departure is merely a setup for a major storyline twist involving another celebrity.

Fan Predictions For AJ Odudu Return

Online discussion platforms are filled with speculation suggesting that AJ will re-enter the camp alongside latecomer Leigh Francis, who is widely known by his character name Keith Lemon. Several viewers posted comments after the broadcast concluded, explicitly stating that they expect the producers to bring back the eliminated star as a new entry to join the growing cast. The consensus among this segment of the audience is that the elimination was a narrative device rather than a final exit.

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One viewer noted that whoever gets eliminated is likely the counterpart to the other late entrant with Leigh Francis. Another comment suggested that the show is hoping for a twist where the contestants believe they are leaving permanently but will actually reappear later in the series. These predictions highlight the intense engagement of the audience, who are actively looking for clues within the opening episode that point toward a more complex casting strategy than initially presented.

Launch Show Trial Mechanics Explained

The elimination occurred during a dramatic sequence where the celebrities were divided into two distinct groups for their initial challenges on the launch show. The first group, consisting of Kaiser Chief frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney, met at a remote airfield. They faced a high-stakes truck challenge that required them to scale a shipping container loaded onto a vehicle as it moved down the runway at speed.

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Claire Sweeney lost this specific physical challenge, which set the stage for a head-to-head elimination trial against the winner of the opposing group. The second group included football legend Wayne Rooney, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper. This group performed a skydive from a helicopter to land on the Gold Coast beach, where they were invited to join the hosts at a luxury hotel.

At the hotel, the celebrities faced a revolting trial involving a thick pink liquid named the Prawn Star Martini, which was composed of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls. Participants had to suck this mixture through a straw and spit it back out into a bucket. Wayne Rooney handled the challenge well, while Chloe Burrows struggled alongside him. However, AJ Odudu finished last in this group, forcing her into the elimination duel against Claire Sweeney.

Elimination Trial Details And Outcome

With no time to change into their designated camp outfits, AJ and Claire sat on thrones in their stylish attire. Their heads were locked inside clear helmets filled with jungle critters, creating a visually striking and tense atmosphere for the viewers at home. The elimination mechanism itself was a general knowledge quiz where the contestants had to outsmart each other while dealing with the distractions of the insects in their helmets.

Claire Sweeney emerged victorious in this head-to-head battle, allowing her to head back to camp and inform the other contestants of the results. AJ Odudu appeared gutted as she was informed that she would be heading home immediately. The hosts, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, had revealed early in the episode that one star would be leaving before even getting to the camp, setting the expectation for a potentially harsh start to the series.

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Future Episodes And Celebrity Lineup

Looking ahead to Tuesday night's episode, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed that Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows will take on the first official trial. This upcoming challenge is described as an eating contest, continuing the theme of bizarre and difficult tasks that define the show's format. The anticipation for these challenges remains high among viewers who are eager to see how the remaining contestants cope with the jungle environment.

The current lineup features notable figures such as Wayne Rooney, who is worth £200 million and is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation. He holds the unique record of recording both 200 goals and 100 assists in his career. Also joining the camp is Joanna Page, a Gavin & Stacey icon estimated to be worth £3 million, known for her role as Stacey Shipman in the BBC sitcom.

While the immediate focus is on the upcoming eating trial for Wayne and Chloe, the lingering question among the fanbase remains the status of AJ Odudu. The speculation about a second twist involving Leigh Francis suggests that the producers may have planned for this elimination to serve a specific narrative purpose rather than simply reducing the number of participants. Whether this prediction holds true or not, the debate itself underscores the cultural impact of the premiere and the deep investment fans have in the unfolding drama.