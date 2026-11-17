AJ Odudu makes history as the earliest contestant eliminated from I'm A Celebrity after losing the launch show trial. Fans predict a twist and her return with Leigh Francis.

AJ Odudu made headlines for the wrong reasons during the launch episode of I'm A Celebrity, becoming the earliest contestant to exit the jungle in the program's entire history. The Big Brother presenter was eliminated before she even had the opportunity to enter the main camp or sleep in a hammock, marking a dramatic and premature end to her journey.

Immediate Elimination After Head-to-Head Trial

The elimination occurred during the launch show on Monday night, following a high-stakes competition that pitted AJ Odudu against fellow contestant Claire Sweeney. Both women had lost their respective group challenges and were forced into a direct head-to-head battle known as the Fearsome-Face Off. Without time to change into their standard camp attire, the two celebrities sat on thrones wearing their stylish travel outfits while their heads were locked inside clear helmets filled with jungle critters.

Also read AJ Odudu Elimination Twist Predicted for I'm A Celebrity 2026 Launch

Behind-the-Scenes Context of the Launch Show

The launch event began with celebrities split into two distinct groups at a remote airfield. The first group, featuring Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, faced a truck challenge where they had to scale a shipping container on a moving vehicle. Claire Sweeney lost this initial physical trial, setting up her eventual confrontation with AJ Odudu. Meanwhile, the second group, which included Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper, participated in a drinking challenge involving a fermented prawn and fish-eye ball mixture called the Prawn Star Martini.

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Social Media Reaction and Fan Speculation

Following the shock elimination, AJ Odudu's official Instagram page, which appears to be managed by her team, shared a meme expressing frustration over the abrupt departure. The post featured a clip of NeNe Leakes with the caption 'When you fly half way across the world and didn't even get to see your hammock.' Fans on social media platform X have expressed outrage at the result, with many predicting that the elimination is merely a twist in the storyline. Viewers are speculating that AJ Odudu will return to the camp later, potentially alongside rumored latecomer Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon.

Future Implications for the Contest

While AJ Odudu was sent packing immediately, the show's hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly oversaw the proceedings that led to this historic exit. The immediate impact on the remaining cast includes an early reduction in the number of competitors, potentially altering the group dynamics for the upcoming trials. Whether the fan predictions regarding a twist come true remains to be seen, but the emotional reaction from the star and her supporters highlights the intensity of the show's opening episode.