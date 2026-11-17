AJ Odudu becomes the first contestant sent home from I'm A Celebrity, facing a critter trial against Claire Sweeney in a dramatic launch night twist.

The launch of the new season of the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! delivered an unprecedented shock to viewers when presenter AJ Odudu was eliminated before ever entering the jungle camp. The Big Brother host faced a head-to-head elimination trial against fellow cast member Claire Sweeney during the premiere episode, resulting in her departure from the competition despite the show's customary opening twists.

Chloe Burrows Faces Revolting Eating Trial

Contestant Chloe Burrows endured a harrowing initiation in the Tuesday night broadcast when viewers voted for her and football legend Wayne Rooney to consume a gruesome traditional dish. The pair were presented with a Nad Thai meal that included bull testicles, bull lung, and fermented salt, causing Burrows to visibly retch in horror while attempting to eat the food. Rooney remained by her side, offering encouragement and advising her to take her time as she struggled to swallow the revolting ingredients.

Also read AJ Odudu Eliminated Immediately From I'm A Celebrity Launch Trial

AJ Odudu Eliminated in Pre-Camp Critter Trial

ODudu was sent home immediately after the opening ceremony ended, having lost a high-stakes elimination challenge against Claire Sweeney. The two contestants sat on thrones with their heads locked inside clear helmets filled with jungle insects while answering a general knowledge quiz. Sweeney won the contest, allowing her to return to camp, while Odudu was forced to leave without changing into her official jungle attire, leaving viewers stunned by the sudden departure.

Celebrities Divided Into Two Initial Groups

The premiere show split the celebrity campmates into two distinct groups for their initial trials. One group, including Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney, met at a remote airfield. This group participated in a dangerous truck challenge where they had to scale a shipping container loaded onto a vehicle speeding down a runway.

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The second group consisted of Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper. These six stars arrived at a Gold Coast beach via helicopter skydive and were taken to a luxury hotel for a drinking challenge. They had to suck a pink liquid made of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls through a straw, a concoction they dubbed a Prawn Star Martini.

Viewers Speculate on AJ's Return With Keith Lemon

Despite her elimination, social media users on X are convinced that AJ Odudu will return to the jungle as a latecomer alongside comedian Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon. Fans argued that her exit was a staged twist, with many predicting she will re-enter the camp after the latecomer arrives to balance the numbers.

Speculation regarding a potential twist intensified because no contestant had previously been eliminated before setting foot in the camp. Many viewers believe the production team is planning a dramatic reunion between Odudu and Francis, hoping the show will follow through with this rumored plot development in the coming weeks.

The series continues with episodes airing at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player. The current lineup features high-profile figures such as Wayne Rooney, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of his generation with a net worth estimated at £200 million. Rooney holds the unique record of scoring 200 goals and providing 100 assists in the Premier League.

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Other notable cast members include Joanna Page, the Gavin and Stacey star with an estimated net worth of £3 million. Page, aged 49, is also a presenter known for winning the 21st series of Taskmaster earlier this year. The combination of established TV personalities, sports legends, and social media influencers ensures a diverse dynamic for the upcoming jungle season.