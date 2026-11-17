AJ Odudu becomes the earliest departure in Im A Celebrity history after losing a critter trial against Claire Sweeney, sparking fan theories about a potential return.

AJ Odudu has made history as the earliest celebrity to exit the jungle, leaving viewers shocked after her elimination in the very first episode of this season's I'm A Celebrity. The Big Brother presenter departed before she had even set foot inside the main camp, marking a unprecedented start to the reality television series.

Initial Elimination And Critter Trial

The dramatic exit occurred during the opening launch show, where Odudu faced Claire Sweeney in a high-stakes head-to-head elimination trial. Both women were chosen to participate after their respective groups lost initial challenges hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly. The final contest involved sitting on thrones with their heads locked in clear helmets filled with jungle critters, a terrifying test of nerve that neither participant could endure.

Also read AJ Odudu Elimination Twist Predicted for I'm A Celebrity 2026 Launch

Claire Sweeney had already lost a previous challenge involving scaling a shipping container on a moving truck, which placed her in the elimination zone against Odudu. Despite the brutal nature of the trial, Odudu was deemed the loser, resulting in her immediate removal from the competition. This swift departure meant she missed out on the iconic jungle hammock experience that all other contestants anticipate.

Social Media Reaction And Fan Theories

In the wake of the shocking elimination, the official Instagram page for AJ Odudu expressed frustration through a meme featuring NeNe Leakes. The post included a caption referencing flying across the world without seeing a hammock, highlighting the star's disappointment. The team also shared a clip with the text Get me a taxi, emphasizing the abruptness of her jungle journey ending before it began.

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Fans on social media platforms like X have reacted with disbelief, suggesting that the elimination might be part of a larger twist. Many viewers believe that Odudu will return to the camp as a latecomer, potentially alongside rumored new entrant Leigh Francis. Comments from followers indicate a strong conviction that the producers are playing a long game, with many speculating she will reappear in subsequent episodes.

Group Challenges And Other Contestants

The launch show featured intense challenges for the two initial groups of celebrities. Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney were tasked with climbing a container on a speeding truck. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper faced a grotesque drinking challenge involving fermented prawns and fish-eye balls.

Wayne Rooney and Ade Adepitan joined the second group by skydiving from a helicopter onto the Gold Coast beach. The group then attempted to suck a pink liquid called a Prawn Star Martini through a straw and spit it into a bucket. While Rooney handled the trial well, Chloe Burrows struggled significantly, setting the stage for the subsequent elimination trials that ultimately led to Odudu's departure.

What Comes Next For The Series

As the series progresses, the jungle will continue to host the remaining celebrities who survived the first night's trials. The departure of AJ Odudu sets a record for the fastest exit in the show's long history, creating immediate buzz around the program. Whether the fan theories of a return come true remains to be seen, but the early exit has undoubtedly captured public attention.

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Viewers are now turning their focus to the remaining contestants as they face the horrors of the Australian bush. The dynamic of the camp has been altered by the early loss, with fewer stars to compete for the title of Queen or King of the Jungle. The upcoming episodes will reveal if the producers have indeed planned a surprise return for the Big Brother presenter.