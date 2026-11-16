TV presenter AJ Odudu was eliminated in the I'm A Celebrity launch episode after losing a quiz trial against Claire Sweeney. Fans speculate a return with Keith Lemon.

AJ Odudu faced an abrupt end to her journey on the I'm A Celebrity jungle adventure during the launch episode of the reality series. The 38-year-old television presenter was eliminated just hours into filming before she had the opportunity to set foot in the main camp. This shock twist occurred during the high-stakes launch night hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, where celebrities competed for survival immediately upon arrival.

Fearsome-Face Off Elimination Trial

AJ Odudu and Claire Sweeney were forced to participate in a head-to-head elimination trial known as the Fearsome-Face Off. The pair sat on two thrones in their stylish outfits, with their heads locked inside clear helmets filled with jungle critters. They competed in a general knowledge quiz where the loser would face immediate departure from the jungle. Claire Sweeney emerged victorious in the quiz, while AJ Odudu was told she would be heading home, leaving the presenter looking devastated and gutted by the early exit.

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Initial Launch Challenges and Survivors

The launch episode began with celebrities split into two distinct groups for separate initial challenges. One group, including Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, faced a truck challenge at a remote airfield. Claire Sweeney lost this initial physical contest, which set the stage for her head-to-head duel with AJ Odudu. Meanwhile, another group comprising Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper tackled a gruesome drinking trial.

The second group had to consume a thick pink liquid consisting of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls through a straw. This concoction, named the Prawn Star Martini, had to be sucked and then spit back into a bucket. Wayne Rooney handled the challenge with ease, while his Love Island friend Chloe Burrows struggled alongside him. AJ Odudu finished last in this group, which directly triggered her participation in the elimination trial against Claire Sweeney. Wayne Rooney and Ade Adepitan had previously met the others at the Gold Coast beach after skydiving from a helicopter.

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Speculation on AJ Odudu's Return

Despite the harsh elimination, fans of the show are convinced there is more to the situation than the immediate departure suggests. Social media users on X have speculated that AJ Odudu may return to the jungle as a late entrant. Many viewers believe she will be replaced or accompanied by comedian Leigh Francis, who portrays the character Keith Lemon. Comments suggested that the eliminated contestant would likely re-enter the game alongside this rumored latecomer.

Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows Continue

While AJ Odudu was sent home, other stars remained in the competition and prepared for the next phase of the series. Hosts Ant and Dec announced at the end of the first instalment that Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows would take on the first trail in Tuesday night's episode. This upcoming challenge is expected to be an eating contest, adding another layer of difficulty for the football legend and the Love Island star.

Support continued for the remaining contestants from their families back in the UK. Coleen Rooney, the 40-year-old wife of Wayne Rooney, sent a supportive social media message to her husband ahead of the launch night. Having participated in the show the previous year, Coleen shared a tweet wishing Wayne all the luck in the world and hoping he would have an amazing experience. The first official episode featuring the remaining campmates is scheduled to air on Monday night, marking the true start of the jungle ordeal.