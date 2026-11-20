I'm A Celebrity star AJ Odudu is left in tears following a tense culinary clash with lead chef Mariella Frostrup, adding to the stress within the Australian jungle camp.

Tensions inside the I'm A Celeb rity jungle escalated significantly on Friday with a high-stress culinary confrontation between veteran chef Mariella Frostrup and new arrival AJ Odudu. The 38-year-old former Big Brother presenter was reduced to tears in the Bush Telegraph after a difficult exchange regarding dinner preparations. This incident marks the latest in a series of interpersonal conflicts that are testing the resilience of the celebrity contestants at the Australian camp.

Culinary Clashes Between Frostrup And Odudu

The conflict began when Mariella Frostrup approached the late entrant AJ Odudu to clarify responsibilities for the evening meal. Mariella explicitly asked if AJ wanted to take over cooking duties, a question that sparked a confusing back-and-forth dialogue. AJ stated she would 'do whatever is required', prompting Mariella to clarify that while there was no single person in charge, she was happy for AJ to step up if she wished.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Conflict with AJ Odudu and Joanna Page Sparks Jungle Tensions

AJ insisted she was happy to cook anything, leading Mariella to warn her that the commitment extended beyond a single dinner to include breakfast, lunch, and every subsequent meal. Overwhelmed by the implicit pressure, AJ later expressed her confusion in the Bush Telegraph, noting that the kitchen drama had started immediately. She described the experience as confusing and admitted she did not yet know how the campmates communicated.

The situation deteriorated further when AJ served burnt beans to the camp. Mariella later remarked that she was 'worried' about AJ's capability when it came to the next meal. The stress was compounded by a revelation from camp leader Wayne Rooney that AJ had cooked all the rice at lunch, leaving no food for dinner. Fellow contestant Chloe criticized Wayne's decision to pair Mariella and AJ for cooking duties, citing it as a poor choice.

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Joanna Page And Ricky Wilson Find Refuge

The atmosphere in the camp was already strained by a prior incident involving Joanna Page. Earlier in the day, Joanna had abruptly stormed away from the campfire, declaring that she could no longer listen to Mariella's voice. She described the situation as 'very, very stressful' and admitted in the Bush Telegraph that particular voices were starting to stress her out.

Seeking solace, Joanna bumped into new entrant Leigh Francis and fellow contestant Ricky Wilson. She confided in Ricky, whispering that she could not listen to Mariella anymore. Ricky, who is 48, offered physical comfort by putting his arm around her. Joanna admitted she had been so emotional and stressed that she could not cope and felt like she might start crying. Ricky told her to 'stay strong' during their emotional embrace.

Mariella later commented on the shift in camp dynamics, stating that they had gone from 'the happiest camp in the world to one of stress and tension'. She attempted to iron out the issues with AJ, telling her they had to nail 'the basic things' during a frank chat. This direct feedback was the final straw that left AJ crying in the Bush Telegraph. The cumulative effect of these interpersonal frictions has created a palpable sense of anxiety among the contestants.

Fan Reactions And Camp Leadership Dynamics

Viewers reacting to the unfolding drama on social media platform X mixed humor with criticism. Some fans joked about 'too many cooks spoiling the broth', while others defended AJ. One viewer noted that AJ has burnt the beans but found it 'HILARIOUS', praising the former Big Brother queen. Another comment suggested that Mariella might be wanting to see AJ fail so people would beg for her to take control of the cooking.

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Beyond the interpersonal drama, the camp continued to face physical challenges. Jack faced his fears in the Brutal Balance Bush Tucker Trial, successfully securing all 12 stars. The trial provided a brief moment of individual achievement amidst the collective stress. The entry of new contestants, including Leigh Francis, has introduced fresh dynamics into the group, challenging existing hierarchies and communication styles.

The leadership style of Wayne Rooney as camp leader has come under scrutiny for failing to manage the emotional well-being of the group. His decision to assign cooking duties to a mismatched pair resulted in food shortages and heightened conflict. The incident highlights the difficulty of maintaining order in the high-pressure environment of the Australian jungle. As the week progresses, the ability of the contestants to resolve these culinary and interpersonal conflicts will be crucial for the group's survival.