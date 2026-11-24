Celebrity friends of AJ Odudu defend her after Mariella Frostrup used the word aggressive, sparking an I'm A Celeb race row and public debate on social media.

ITV bosses have intervened directly in the ongoing controversy surrounding I'm A Celeb rity, confronting journalist Mariella Frostrup about her language toward campmate AJ Odudu. Show insiders confirmed that producers held a private meeting with the 64-year-old broadcaster to address her offensive terminology during a heated cooking dispute.

The intervention comes after Frostrup described Odudu as aggressive and dramatic during a clash over kitchen duties. The presenter broke down in tears on Sunday night's episode, explaining that the label is triggering for her as a Black woman. This moment ignited a fierce debate about racial stereotyping and microaggressions across social media platforms.

Also read ITV Responds to I'm a Celeb Feud Between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup

Celebrity friends of Odudu rallied immediately to defend her against what they termed harmful stereotypes. Singer Beverley Knight posted on Instagram that the term feeds into the angry Black woman trope and is deeply hurtful. Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo criticized the situation, stating that Odudu should not have been forced to apologize for asserting herself.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon voiced strong support for the presenter by simply writing AJ for the win on social media. TV star Fleur East expressed sympathy for the emotional toll the incident took on Odudu. Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse highlighted the cumulative exhaustion caused by such microaggressions in public spaces.

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Loose Women co-star Judi Love also weighed in, criticizing the loaded nature of the comments made by Frostrup. Love pointed out the discomfort of watching Odudu apologize first to pacify the situation. She emphasized that using words like aggressive perpetuates dangerous labels against Black women who are often just calm or patient.

The row has divided public opinion among viewers of the reality show. Many fans sided with Odudu, accusing Frostrup of gaslighting and bullying behavior that deserved a formal warning from ITV. Others argued that the conflict was purely about cooking dynamics and not race-related at all.

Tensions in the jungle continued to rise as Frostrup struggled with her new responsibilities after failing to win stars in a trial. She clashed with fellow campmate Joanna Page over her role collecting water. This added friction contributed to the overall tense atmosphere within the camp environment.

The incident highlights the complex dynamics of reality television where personal interactions are scrutinized heavily. It raises important questions about representation and the impact of language in mainstream broadcasting. The response from high-profile figures underscores the sensitivity surrounding these issues in modern media.