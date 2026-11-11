AJ Odudu Arrives in Brisbane Ahead of I'm A Celebrity Jungle Debut

AJ Odudu has arrived at Brisbane Airport ahead of I'm A Celebrity, which returns to ITV on Monday, November 16, as storms are forecast at the Dungay camp.

AJ Odudu has touched down at Brisbane Airport as she prepares to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The ITV presenter, who was hosting Big Brother just last week, arrived in Australia on Thursday ahead of the series. She will join a line-up that includes Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Joanna Page and Leigh Francis in camp.

AJ Odudu is a regular on ITV and finished her Big Brother hosting duties shortly before flying out. She kept her schedule clear so she could take part in the jungle adventure. The series is presented by Declan Donnelly, 51, and Ant McPartlin, 50, and it will be back on ITV on Monday, November 16.

Also read Chloe Burrows Arrives in Australia for I'm A Celebrity Ahead of Jungle Stint

AJ Odudu Arrives in Australia Ahead of the Jungle Trip

AJ Odudu landed in Brisbane on Thursday and immediately addressed the wildlife she expects to meet at the camp. Speaking after her arrival, she joked that Australian creepy crawlies will beat the house spiders in Blackburn, although she said she hopes to be alright.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, AJ Odudu said she had travelled down under for a really interesting trip to study the migration patterns of the great white shark. She said she was very excited because there is so much that is not yet known about the animals, including whether they have mates, where they go and where they hang out.

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Ahead of her appearance, AJ Odudu said the biggest misconception people have about her is that she is always upbeat and happy. She said she has moments when she feels like crying and described herself as a normal person with normal emotions. She also said she will miss home comforts, especially listening to music, her reformer pilates, drinking coffee and going for morning walks.

Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper Land in Brisbane

Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper were the eighth and ninth celebrities to land in Australia for this year's series, arriving on Wednesday. Mariella Frostrup spoke to the Daily Mail at Brisbane Airport and said she was looking forward to a digital detox.

Mariella Frostrup said she has watched I'm A Celebrity with her children many times but had never imagined herself in the same situation. She joked that she is there for a luxury spa break, according to her family, and said some of her relatives are jealous of the trip while others are relieved they are not taking part.

Mariella Frostrup said Australia has been a bucket list destination for a long time. She added that she hopes to find time to travel to Sydney, where a girlfriend of hers works, so that she can see her.

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Dungay Camp Faces Thunderstorms Before Launch

Arrivals at the camp may not be greeted by sunshine, because the site is forecast to be hit by a thunderstorm just five days before the launch episode on Monday, November 16. Heavy downpours are expected in Dungay, New South Wales, where the show is filmed, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasts for Dungay show between 5-15mm of rainfall along with strong winds. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, the possibility of giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in parts of New South Wales. Meteorologists classify a giant hailstone as being the size of a hen's egg.

The weather could also create problems inside the camp. Heavy rain can attract blood-sucking leeches to the site and may cause the creeks around the camp to flood, which means the celebrities will face difficult conditions as they settle in before the first episode airs on ITV.