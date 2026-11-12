AJ Odudu Arrives in Australia for I'm A Celebrity Jungle Camp

TV presenter AJ Odudu lands in Brisbane to join the I'm A Celebrity lineup. Details on the camp weather, celebrity guests, and her preparations for the Australian jungle survival challenge.

Television presenter AJ Odudu has touched down at Brisbane Airport in Australia as she prepares to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle for the upcoming series. The ITV regular joins a high-profile lineup of contestants including Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Joanna Page, and Leigh Francis for the popular reality survival show.

AJ Odudu recently finished her hosting duties for Big Brother but cleared her schedule to undertake the jungle adventure. Upon her arrival on Thursday, the star joked about her apprehension regarding local wildlife, noting that Australian creatures would likely be more formidable than the house spiders found in Blackburn.

Also read Chloe Burrows Arrives in Australia for I'm A Celebrity Ahead of Jungle Stint

Jungle Survival Preparations and Myths

Speaking to the Daily Mail, AJ Odudu teased that she had traveled to the country for a study on the migration patterns of great white sharks, highlighting her curiosity about their social behaviors. She emphasized that her public persona as always upbeat is a misconception, stating that she experiences normal emotions and moments of vulnerability like everyone else.

The TV presenter acknowledged that she will miss home comforts such as listening to music, practicing reformer pilates, drinking coffee, and taking morning walks. Her comments reflect the anticipation and nervousness many celebrities feel before entering the isolated environment of the Australian bush for the televised challenge.

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Cast Lineup and Broadcast Schedule

The current I'm A Celebrity season features a diverse group of celebrities including Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, and Jack Skipper. The series will be back on ITV, presented by Declan Donnelly, 51, and Ant McPartlin, 50, starting on Monday, November 16.

Mariella Frostrup and Jack Skipper were among the earlier arrivals, landing in Australia on Wednesday. Frostrup described the trip as a luxury spa break for her family, expressing her long-standing desire to visit Australia and see friends in Sydney while undergoing a digital detox during the filming.

Severe Weather Threatens Camp Launch

Despite the stars' hopes for sunny conditions, the jungle site is set to be battered by severe weather just days before the launch episode. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for heavy downpours in Dungay, New South Wales, with forecasts predicting between 5-15mm of rainfall along with strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

The severe thunderstorm warning includes the possibility of damaging winds and giant hailstones, which meteorologists categorize as being the size of a hen's egg. These conditions are expected to flood creeks and potentially cause an infestation of blood-sucking leeches at the camp, adding a challenging natural element to the contestants' survival experience.