AJ Odudu and Leigh Francis make a shocking return to I'm A Celeb for a high-stakes trial with Joanna Page and Sharky. Ant and Dec reveal the twist that saved AJ from elimination.

AJ Odudu and comedian Leigh Francis are returning to the Australian jungle for a surprise appearance during the upcoming Thursday episode of I'm A Celeb, as hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly prepare for a major twist involving the Bushtucker Trial. The duo will join contestants Joanna Page, aged forty-nine, and Sharky, aged thirty, for a challenge described as particularly grueling, raising questions about whether these returning figures can assist their campmates or simply add to the chaos of the competition.

The Surprise Trial Partners And Dec Reveal Twist

When Joanna Page and Sharky arrived at the Bushtucker Trial area, they were greeted by the presenting duo, who explained that the upcoming challenge might require extra assistance to navigate successfully. The atmosphere shifted dramatically when comedian Leigh Francis suddenly emerged from the nearby bushes, leaving the two celebrities visibly stunned and excited by his sudden appearance. 'Can I speak? I've been hiding in a bush for three weeks,' he quipped to the crowd, while Ant McPartlin cheekily remarked on his outfit, setting a tone of playful tension for the episode.

Also read Leigh Francis Joins I Am A Celebrity Lineup After Years of Refusals

AJ Odudu Avoids Early Elimination From Show

The return of AJ Odudu comes as a shock to both the campmates and I'm A Celeb viewers, who were led to believe the Big Brother host had been sent home in a cruel twist during the first episode. After losing to Claire Sweeney in an elimination trial, AJ was booted off the show before even making it to camp, marking a first in the show's twenty-four-year history. AJ fought back tears during her departure, stating she had let herself down, as ITV bosses seemingly sent her packing before she had even unpacked her bags from the initial arrival.

Wilderness Survival And Castaway Creek Rescue

Following her elimination, viewers watched AJ spend a lonely night in Castaway Creek, a wilderness location that left her completely isolated and forced to fend for herself overnight. The situation seemed dire until she heard a helicopter overhead and shouted out to it, 'Help, I'm stranded!' The rescue vehicle revealed itself to be piloted by late-entry Leigh Francis, who landed in the creek to greet her, effectively pulling both celebrities out of their solitary confinement and back into the heart of the competition.

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Race Against Time To Retrieve Essential Supplies

Once rescued, a message came through from Ant and Dec via walkie-talkie, informing Leigh and AJ that they must work together to earn their places in camp by racing against the clock across Castaway Creek. The challenge involved retrieving bags containing beds for themselves and their fellow campmates, with only thirty minutes available before the helicopter departed with or without them. Armed with a map to find the hidden spots, the duo successfully collected the essential supplies and ran to the chopper in the nick of time, securing their return to the jungle.

Keith Lemon Persona Expected To Stir Camp Chaos

While Leigh Francis has officially signed up as himself, sources suggest he may switch into his chaotic Keith Lemon persona, promising to stir things up with the campmates without any qualms about causing trouble. A show source noted that Joanna Page and Sharky went wild when the pair joined them at the trial, finding the situation very funny and particularly thrilled that AJ was not sent home after all. This surprise return adds a layer of unpredictability to the season, blending nostalgia with the high-stakes tension of the Bushtucker Trials as the celebrities continue their journey.