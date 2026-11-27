Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, also known as Alexander James, has released his second album of the year titled 'Sex, Love, and Music.' McLean expresses confidence that every track could be a single, citing the current music industry's demand for consistent content to build a lasting legacy.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: AJ McLean attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: AJ Mclean attends Ty Dolla $ign & Friends - The EZMNY JammJam Presented By Amazon Music & Jammcard at WePlay Studios on January 28, 2026 in Inglewood, California. “I think people are going to be blown away with this album. I don't think fans are ready. I think the subject matter.

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I think the production, the melodies. This truly, in my opinion, there is not one skip song. And I think every single song on this album, I will go on record saying every song on this album could be a single, every single one. So that's saying a lot, but I'm confident saying that, and that's a good place to be,” McLean proudly told PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton.