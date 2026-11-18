Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean discusses his separation from wife Rochelle McLean and confirms the group's Netflix series Building the Band while addressing co-parenting.

AJ McLean, the 46-year-old singer for the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, has addressed his marital status with wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean, confirming they are taking a temporary separation to strengthen their relationship. The couple initially announced their decision to part ways on January 1 via an Instagram statement, marking a pause in their 12-year marriage. They emphasized that the separation is intended to help them work on themselves and their union, with the ultimate goal of returning together to nurture their love and family unit.

Backstreet Boys Netflix Series Announcement

In addition to his personal updates, McLean revealed that the Backstreet Boys are preparing to release a new series on Netflix titled Building the Band. He discussed the project while promoting the upcoming content, noting that it serves as a platform to share their journey. The series coincides with a period of professional transition and personal reflection for the group, as they balance their legacy with new creative endeavors. McLean highlighted that the production allows the members to explore their history and current dynamics in a structured narrative format.

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Marital History and Family Timeline

McLean and Rochelle Karidis began dating in 2009, with their engagement occurring during a trip to Las Vegas after just 10 months of romance. They married in 2011 in a goth-themed wedding ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California. The couple has since welcomed two daughters, Elliott, who is 13, and Lyric, who is 9. Their relationship has not been without previous challenges, as this is not the first time they have announced a separation. Despite past difficulties, both parties have expressed a commitment to overcoming obstacles for the sake of their children and their shared history.

Co-Parenting Dynamics and Children

McLean, now 47, admitted that navigating co-parenting remains a complex process as he and Rochelle, 43, figure out the next steps in their relationship. He described their current dynamic as moving unanimously in the right direction, emphasizing that the family dynamic is fantastic and that their children are happy. The couple is focused on maintaining a stable environment for their daughters, who are currently adjusting to the evolving nature of their parents' relationship. McLean stressed the importance of keeping their private matters respectful and out of the public eye to protect their family.

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Emotional Reflections and Public Privacy

During an exclusive interview, McLean shared candid reflections on his marriage, stating that while they are not fully back together, they are the best they have ever been. He acknowledged past struggles, admitting he had put his wife through significant challenges, yet expressed gratitude for her continued presence in his life. He noted that their children find parental affection amusing or embarrassing, often reacting with disgust to kisses, which McLean views as a normal part of their age group. He humorously described moments where he attempts to kiss his wife, only to be met with playful complaints from his daughters.

Future Outlook and Next Steps

Looking ahead, McLean indicated that the focus is now on conversations and determining the specific next steps for their relationship. He remains hopeful about the future, believing that the separation has brought clarity and strength to their bond. The couple continues to ask for privacy and respect from the public, reminding fans that separation is difficult enough without external commentary. As the Backstreet Boys prepare for their Netflix release, McLean remains dedicated to balancing his career with his family responsibilities, ensuring that his children remain the priority during this transitional period.