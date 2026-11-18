Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean details his first solo tour, Alexander James: The Better Man Tour, discussing his journey to authenticity, mental health advocacy, and touring strategies during flu season.

Pop icon AJ McLean has officially stepped out of the shadow of the Backstreet Boys to embark on his first independent concert series, marking a significant pivot in his decades-long career. The 48-year-old singer launched the Alexander James: The Better Man Tour last month, a project that requires him to command the stage alone rather than alongside his famous bandmates. This transition represents not just a logistical shift in performance structure, but a deeply personal evolution in how he presents his identity to the public.

McLean Addresses Solo Stage Anxiety

AJ McLean admitted that the initial realization of performing without his fellow Backstreet Boys members was an intimidating experience that took time to process. He told Page Six that the realism of standing center stage with only his band backing him up felt daunting at first, particularly during the first stop of the tour. He recalled looking to his left and right and seeing no other members of the legendary group, a visual that initially triggered anxiety.

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However, the singer-songwriter explained that this discomfort quickly subsided once he settled into his rhythm. McLean described the stage as his permanent safe place, a sanctuary where he has always felt untouchable and free to express himself, even while playing a character for the last 30 years. He noted that once the initial shock of the empty spaces beside him faded, he felt completely at home and comfortable, returning to the environment where he has found stability through various rough times in his life.

Alexander James and Personal Authenticity

The new tour serves as a platform for McLean to introduce the world to Alexander James, the authentic self he has been discovering through a recent journey of self-realization. For years, he was known primarily as a character within a band, but he is now eager for fans to connect with him as Alex. This shift was organically accelerated over the last few years, and McLean revealed that he was moved to tears when he saw a crowd sign on opening night that read, "We love you, Alex," confirming that the new identity was being embraced.

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To facilitate this distinction, McLean has established clear boundaries with his inner circle, asking friends and family to address him as Alex when he is not performing with the group. He emphasized that there are subtle but important differences between the solo show and performances with the Backstreet Boys, ranging from the musical arrangements to his stage presence. He views this as an opportunity to make new, permanent memories with his audience, separate from the legacy of the boy band era.

Mental Health Advocacy and Audience Connection

A central pillar of the Alexander James: The Better Man Tour is a dedicated segment focused on mental health advocacy. McLean stated that his primary goal is to bring joy to audiences while simultaneously addressing the importance of mental well-being, a topic he feels passionately about. He expressed amazement at the audience response, noting that his shows attract an impressive demographic span of four generations, including parents who are teaching their children about both the Backstreet Boys and his individual artistry.

The singer highlighted the surreal nature of seeing children his own daughters' age attend his concerts, noting that his 9-year-old daughter, Lyric, acknowledges that "AJ does his thing with the boys" but recognizes the unique moments when he performs in solo mode. He described it as the coolest thing in the world to witness this cross-generational connection, where fans of all ages are engaging with his music and his personal message in a shared, joyful experience.

Health Strategies for Solo Performances

With the tour running through the peak of cold and flu season, McLean has had to adopt rigorous health protocols to maintain his performance stamina without the support system of his bandmates. He explained that he must be significantly more cautious than usual because he cannot rely on fellow members like Brian Littrell or Nick Carter to cover his vocal parts if he becomes ill. This isolation means that maintaining his health is not just about personal comfort but is critical for the success of every show.

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To mitigate the risks of respiratory issues, McLean relies heavily on Delsym 12-Hour Cough Relief, citing its 100 percent effectiveness in keeping him functional. He stressed that 12-hour relief is key because the physical toll of performing extends well into the aftermath of the concert. He noted that attempting a show while sick exacerbates the negative effects tenfold, making preventative care essential for getting through the demanding schedule of his solo tour until the wheels fall off.