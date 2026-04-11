Brandon Aiyuk seeks NFL reinstatement as 49ers decline reunion

Former All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk has filed for NFL reinstatement and is scheduled to report Friday, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers have no plans to retain him.

Brandon Aiyuk has filed for NFL reinstatement and is scheduled to report Friday, but the San Francisco 49ers do not plan to retain the former All-Pro receiver.

Aiyuk filed with new agent Drew Rosenhaus after walking away from the team and embarking on an erratic, self-destructive stretch that effectively alienated him from the NFL. Coach Kyle Shanahan officially slammed the door on a reunion Wednesday. Despite San Francisco's depleted receiver room, the organization has no intention of bringing Aiyuk back, even after he claimed he is cleaning up his act. None.

Also read Brandon Aiyuk Applies for Reinstatement, Plans to Report to 49ers Friday

Kyle Shanahan Rejects Brandon Aiyuk Return

I have no expectation, Shanahan said. I've kind of moved on with that mentally and doing kind of how I talked to you guys two months ago. Nothing's really changed for me. While general manager John Lynch previously struck a softer tone regarding a potential return for the expensive wideout, Shanahan's position has remained firm.

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Lynch said in January's end-of-season press conference: It's safe to say he's played his last snap with the Niners. It's unfortunate, a situation that just went awry. Owner Jed York encouraged Aiyuk's return in March while speaking to reporters at the NFL meetings in Phoenix. We paid him for a reason.

I think he's a really good football player, York said then. And when you look at the group of people that is there, especially adding guys like Mike and Christian, who are legit veteran people, that's a room that can absorb somebody that has had a tough go with our franchise for the last year or so.

We are making sure that room is what it needs to be, and if B.A. is a part of that room, we're going to be more talented, and I have no problem with that. I hope he's doing well personally and I hope I get to see him soon.

49ers Evaluate Brandon Aiyuk Roster Options

The 49ers currently sit atop the NFC standings with a 6-1 record as they emerge from their bye to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. The apparent options are to release him, trade him before Tuesday's 1 p.m. deadline, or welcome him onto the 53-man roster, although they could seek an exemption through this week. Shanahan will have another 49ers reunion to speak about when he meets the media before today's practice.

Aiyuk went scorched-earth on social media. He blasted the organization as stupid, accused Lynch of showing up uninvited at his home and hurled insults at front-office personnel and assistant coaches. He also mocked Shanahan's car accident in July, posting Instagram stories telling him to stay in yo own lane and declaring that you can't win the race if you crash out.

Aiyuk has not spoken to the media since leaving the team a year ago and being placed in December on the reserve/left squad list. Aiyuk still has an active case with the Santa Clara County Superior Court that resulted in a January arrest warrant, stemming from his exhibition of speed drive past Levi's Stadium last December and his YouTube video about it. Rosenhaus and an NFL spokesperson did not immediately return messages seeking comment and confirmation about Aiyuk's reinstatement efforts.

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Shanahan said in September the 49ers were not interested in reuniting with Aiyuk, and yet their wide receiver corps has only been further decimated by injuries: Samuel, Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall. Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Jordan Watkins are among those who liked an Instagram post last week in which Rosenhaus announced his union with Aiyuk.

Brandon Aiyuk Contract Details And Injury History

Aiyuk, a 2020 first-round draft pick, parlayed back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons into a lucrative contract extension in 2024 paying him $30 million annually, but that came only after a contentious summer negotiation in which his trade demands were scuttled at the last minute. He has not played since tearing multiple ligaments in his right knee during an October 2024 loss to Kansas City.

Aiyuk's 2025 comeback produced a rift with the organization, which voided more than $27 million in guarantees when he reportedly did not abide by their rehabilitation plans. Before the fallout, Aiyuk stood as one of San Francisco's most dynamic offensive playmakers. Selected 25th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he developed into the team's primary perimeter target, posting consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

San Francisco Dead Cap Hit For Releasing Aiyuk

His peak came in 2023, when he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors after amassing 1,342 receiving yards and playing a pivotal role in San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LVIII. Across five seasons in the Bay Area, Aiyuk totaled 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns. Under contract through 2028 with $27 million in guarantees already voided, releasing Aiyuk leaves San Francisco with a $12.35 million dead-cap hit, finally clearing the path for the team to move on.

He still showed up for training camp and the first month of last season before going incommunicado in October 2025. The 49ers' first-place push continues Sunday against the Raiders.