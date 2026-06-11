Aisling Goodwin's Journey to Quitting Drinking with Naltrexone

Aisling Goodwin, an actress from Dublin, Ireland, shares her experience of turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism after a difficult romantic relationship. She discusses her struggle to quit drinking and how she eventually found help in the form of a £3 pill called naltrexone, which has been described as the 'Ozempic of alcohol'. Naltrexone eliminates cravings by blocking opioid binge-drinking receptors in the brain, making alcohol less pleasurable and curbing the desire to drink.

Aisling Goodwin , a 41-year-old actress from Dublin, Ireland, had never been much of a drinker until a break-up turned her life upside down. Before the break-up, she would only consume alcohol on social occasions and usually no more than a few glasses of red wine.

However, after the relationship ended, she started turning to wine to help her sleep and her alcohol consumption gradually increased. She eventually relied on wine as a crutch and consumed more than she intended. Despite her consumption never getting out of control, she struggled to cut back and sought help





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