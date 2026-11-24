Webb Middle School parents worried their children’s information had gotten into the wrong hands during a recent petition drive.

sign a petitionDirectories of students’ personal information are public record in Austin ISD. And Parents’ Choice AISD, a group of families and community members formed to support the petition, obtained the directories through a public information request.

They then used the information to send texts and knock on parents’ doors to get signatures, said Mykle Tomlinson, a “I’m proud of the work we did,” he said.

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“I’m glad that we were able to get out and talk to parents about the issues because I think that there wasn’t a lot of information out there about it, and they chose to sign the petition. ” The confusion over who sent the texts heightened tensions at Webb Middle School, where parents were split over a petition supporters hoped would save the district from a state takeover.

Alarm over who had access to students’ personal information also highlighted the fact that many families don’t know the directories exist, or that they are subject to public information requests unless parents choose to keep those details out of the public eye. Brenda Flores, whose two children attend Austin ISD schools, said the lack of understanding is especially common in majority Spanish-speaking communities like Burnet and Webb middle schools.

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Flores does not give the district permission to release her children’s information because she worries who might request it or how they could use it.

“It can be used for something that may not be in the best interest of our community or of our students,” Flores said in Spanish. School directories include details such as children’s names, addresses, phone numbers, grade levels, photos and honors. The digital directories are not publicly posted but can be obtained from the district through a public information request. Parents often use them to connect with other families, coordinate student activities and check in on academic issues.

“It’s in the enrollment process digitally, so you have to choose one before your enrollment is complete,” said district spokesperson Cristina Peña Nguyen. Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, districts can decide which information they want to release, said Bill Aleshire, an attorney who volunteers with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas hotline. Ten years ago, the district’s school board voted to restrict some of its rules on releasing directories.

ThoseDirectory information can be released to groups including district-affiliated organizations that provide educational services to students; or to individuals who use the information for “school-related purposes” that support the district’s mission. School-related purposes, as it turns out, is a vast category that allows information to be shared for yearbooks, school pictures, graduation-related services and promotional information, including products, newsletters, district social media, news stories and more.for Burnet and Webb middle schools began after the pair triggered a state law requiring the Texas Education Agency to intervene.

The district feared TEA would take over the district, remove the elected board of trustees and superintendent, as well as impose an extreme reorganization. Tomlinson, who has worked on elections supporting school bond packages and backing certain Austin ISD trustee candidates, said he was alarmed at the idea of the schools falling under state control and wanted to stop it. He contacted board President Lynn Boswell and now-former Trustee Arati Singh for direction.

They pointed him to a group of parents and community members throughout the district working on getting parents to sign the petition, Tomlinson said. Boswell said she was contacted for information and advice on how to support the district and families after people heard about the petition drive.

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“As a trustee, when I learned that people were interested in being part of this effort, I worked to connect them with each other so they could work together if they wanted to do so,” she said. Tomlinson describes Parents’ Choice as a loosely-organized coalition of families and community members from across the district, including parents from Burent and Webb.

Working on behalf of the coalition, Tomlinson requested the directories for both schools, then loaded them into the group’s internal database to steer the texts and door knocking. He believes those efforts helped the petition effort, as they do in other campaigns.

“It has an impact on what’s going on because you’re having one-on-one conversations with people and explaining to them what this is about,” he said. The point of the petition drive may have been to control the fate of the schools, but it also drew attention to the directories. It’s important parents know they can opt out of directory disclosures, said Flores, the AISD parent.

When she helps families register for the district, she said she makes sure they understand what they are signing.

“It is about really taking the time and being patient,” she said. “I take the time to read each line and explain what it says. ”